Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Christine Wandolo from Kenya is a 2011 graduate of the IMS program. She founded a media consulting firm and is a lecturer at the Daystar University in Nairobi, Kenya.
Ofelia Harms, IMS-alumna from Mexico, is DW’s correspondent for Latin America. She will be working in DW’s office in Bogotá, Colombia until January 2019.
Peter Egielewa from Nigeria graduated from the IMS program in 2016. He is now a University lecturer, Director of Communications and Newspaper Editor in his home country.
Nataliia Manych, IMS-alumna from Ukraine, is working as an Associate Professor at the Department of Journalism and Publishing of Luhansk Taras Shevchenko National University.
Six graduates from the International Media Studies Master’s program recently visited DW Akademie to share their experiences with students currently in their first and third Semesters.
Jenny Navarro, Ecuadorian photojournalist and 2017 graduate of the IMS works as a multimedia journalist for a new digital media platform in her home country Ecuador, called La Posta.
Inga Höglund from Estonia and Evgenia Belyaeva from Russia are graduates of the IMS program. Their new blog "Multicoolty" takes a look at Germany as a multicultural society.
It's exciting times for the Cambodian Chheng Niem, who has just successfully completed his master's in International Media Studies in Bonn. Now he hopes to help improve the media situation in his home country.
Impressions from 10 years IMS: Russian speaking alumni report on their everyday-working lives (article in Russian)
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version