DW Akademie in Africa

Africa has long been part of the digital age and although digitization opens up new approaches to information and knowledge, not everyone has benefited. A majority of Africans remain unable to fully exercise their right to free expression, and this applies especially to the rural population, women and young people. However, the issues affecting them are key to the development of the entire continent and is why they are central to our media development activities.

We advise traditional media, community radio stations and bloggers in 18 sub-Saharan African countries. Our activities focus on strengthening high-quality, independent media and the sustainable development of training systems for media professionals.

At the political level, we advise government agencies and non-governmental organizations. Our goal is to strengthen media literacy, particularly among young people, since they will form the foundation of an African knowledge-based society.

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    Gender policies: Men and women on a level playing field

    Sky FM and Radio Lake Victoria are the first radio stations in Kenya to commit to offering equal opportunities to men and women in their programming. "If you include both sexes, you get the best content," says Sky FM presenter Irene Olwande (left). "We all benefit from cooperating on a level playing field," says Sky FM newsreader Collins Dudi (center).

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    Good working conditions: A work/family balance

    Irene Olwande (left) has to arrive on time for her broadcasts. As a mother, this can sometimes be a challenge. "Children can be demanding. Sometimes they did not sleep well or you have to go to the doctor with them or they have an important appointment at school," says Olwande. Given the flexible working hours, Irene can now swap her shifts with colleagues. Of course this also goes for fathers.

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    Working Mum: Childbirth no longer a career risk

    In Kenya, looking after small children is mostly a woman's responsibility, usually mothers or close female relatives. This can be a problem for well-educated women wanting to work outside the home. The new gender policies offer maternity leave and also parental leave for fathers. "I am very happy that I can look after my child without jeopardizing my job," says Irene Olwande.

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    "Youngest employee of the month": Bringing baby to work

    Journalist Irene Olwande is allowed to bring her baby to the station when she has no other option. "Of course this is a challenge but it is definitely better than not having my child looked after," she says. Irene's colleagues and her boss understand the challenges of being a young mother. There is even a mother-child room for breastfeeding.

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    It's all in the mix: Promoting male and female perspectives

    The broadcasters’ gender policies have also led to gender equal recruitment and training policies as well as equal pay for women and men. "The mix in the team makes the work exciting. We have different perspectives but we come together for great results," says Olwande.

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    Climbing the career ladder: Jael Lieta, broadcasting manager Sky FM

    DW Akademie is working with 13 radio stations in Kenya to implement gender policies. Jael Lieta is the only female station manager. "As a woman you often have it twice as hard in a leadership position. But every effort is all the more rewarding when, in the end, your work gets results and you are recognized for this," says Lieta. She is also a successful trainer and mentor.

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    After hours: Safety for the team extends outside the workplace

    Zero-tolerance for sexual assault or harassment in the workplace is also a part of the gender policies. The employers must commit to ensuring the safety of their employees, especially for those working the late shift. "We walk home together after work. Moving in a group offers us security," says Beryl Ouma, an accountant at Sky FM.

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    Pioneering gender equality: More broadcasters committing to gender policies

    With the support of DW Akademie, Sky FM and Radio Lake Victoria have not only developed gender policies but also publicly adopted them. Three more radio stations in Kenya followed their example. These stations have realized that they need women to make good programs and they can only get them if women have the same rights and career opportunities as their male counterparts.

    Author: Ole Tangen Jr, Jutta vom Hofe


DW Akademie | Dani Leese, Head of Department Africa | NEU | PROVISORISCH

Dani Leese

Head of Department Africa

T: +49.228.429-2951
T: +49.288.429-3537
E: dw-akademie@dw.com

Symbolbild #mediadev

#mediadev

Insights, analysis, and global exchange of ideas on freedom of expression, digital technology, and the media. Join the conversation. Use the #mediadev hashtag.  

  • DW Akademie's Department Africa (DW/P. Böll)

    DW Akademie's Department Africa

    ... at a glance

  • DW Akademie | Dani Leese, Head of Department Africa | NEU | PROVISORISCH

    DW Akademie's Department Africa

    Dani Leese

    Head of Department Africa

  • André Surén

    DW Akademie's Department Africa

    André Surén

    Head of Unit Southern Africa

  • Julia Elvers-Guyot

    DW Akademie's Department Africa

    Julia Elvers-Guyot

    Head of Unit West and Central Africa

  • Elena Ern

    DW Akademie's Department Africa

    Elena Ern

    Head of Unit East Africa

  • DW Akademie Carine Debrabandère

    DW Akademie's Department Africa

    Carine Debrabandère

    Program Director Burkina Faso

  • Peter Deselaers, Program Director Namibia

    DW Akademie's Department Africa

    Peter Deselaers

    Program Director Namibia

  • DW Akademie Mitarbeiter Jutta vom Hofe

    DW Akademie's Department Africa

    Jutta vom Hofe

    Program Director Kenya

  • Miriam Ohlsen, Program Director Uganda (DW/M. Müller)

    DW Akademie's Department Africa

    Miriam Ohlsen

    Program Director Uganda

  • Werner Nowak

    DW Akademie's Department Africa

    Werner Nowak

    Film Projects, Africa