Every year we receive applications from all over the world from highly qualified candidates who speak a number of languages. They're prepared to go through a rigorous application process in order to become one of the 12 aspiring journalists chosen for our journalism traineeship.

The people involved in the application process are: DW's Director General, the program director, editor-in-chief and our top journalists. We're not looking for perfect up-and-coming journalists but for young, open-minded candidates who have initial journalistic experience and want to help shape DW as it evolves.