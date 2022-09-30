 DW Akademie in Pakistan | Asia | DW | 30.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

DW Akademie in Pakistan

In Pakistan, DW Akademie supports media professionals by setting up structures for qualification programs and trauma counseling.

Symbolbild DW Akademie in Pakistan

Media freedom is limited in Pakistan and was ranked 157 out of 180 countries by Reporters Without Borders’ 2022 World Press Freedom Index. Nevertheless, a wide range of opinions and mediado exist and people openly discuss controversial issues on radio and TV programs, in newspapers and on the Internet. However, the views and voices of some members of society are rarely heard, especially those of women and religious minorities.

Independent reporting is extremely difficult for media professionals, particularly in western and northwestern Pakistan. They often have little formal training and are exposed to dangerous situations and threats, including those from various militant groups. The population in these conflict areas therefore find it hard to get balanced and well-researched information, and local reporting is scarce. Although some journalists' associations and organizations in Pakistan do provide training to media professionals, they often lack proficiency in teaching key topics such as how to verify information and generate income with journalistic content.

Our activities

DW Akademie supports three local partner organizations in Pakistan: The Centre for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ) in Karachi, the news agency Tribal News Network, and the NGO Individualland (IL) in Islamabad and Quetta. The aim is to strengthen their training skills in the area of fact-checking, and for them to become financially sustainable. Our joint activities focus on local media, media initiatives and citizen media which use Facebook, YouTube and other social media to give the local population a voice. Our goal is to provide those living in the marginalized provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan with more relevant and verified local stories. 

In addition, DW Akademie supports the non-governmental organization Individualland in sensitizing mental health professionals based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to the special needs of media professionals there.

Funding: German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ)

Program Director: Karin Schädler 

Locations: Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta, Khyber Pashunkhwa

Local partners: Centre for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ)Individualland (IL), Tribal News Network (TNN)

Focus: Qualification and consulting, further training for media professionals, safety for media professionals, social participation, empowerment and participation of disadvantaged groups

DW recommends

#speakup barometer | Pakistan  

South Asia Consultations: Media, Information, and Participation in Displacement and Migration Settings

Media, Information, and Participation in Displacement and Migration Settings  

A sympathetic ear for journalists in distress

The work of journalists can expose them to stress and psychological threats. In Quetta, Pakistan, an NGO provides free counseling to reporters dealing with trauma. One of its clients, a young freelancer, spoke to us. (27.02.2019)  

Pakistan: Psychological counseling for journalists

Journalists in Pakistan often suffer emotional problems resulting from traumatic stories they cover or stressful work environments. Counseling is rarely available but two new trauma centres are aiming to change this. (17.12.2018)  

Pakistan: "Media should be accountable to the public, not the government"

Asif Khan is DW Akademie's Country Representative in Pakistan, where the focus is on promoting free and quality media and increasing journalists' safety. Working in media development, he says, was not his original goal. (27.02.2019)  

Pakistan: Increasing transparency through data journalism

In 2013 Pakistan introduced a right to information law guaranteeing access to data held by the state. With few making use of the law, DW Akademie and GIZ are working with journalists and officials to boost transparency. (11.11.2016)  