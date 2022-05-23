 Global Media Forum: Expert talks at the DW Akademie booth | About us | DW | 23.05.2022

About us

Global Media Forum: Expert talks at the DW Akademie booth

Don't miss the DW Akademie expert talks at Global Media Forum 2022!

GMF 2018 | Expert Talks am Stand der DW Akademie

The GMF 2022 Mini-Talks showcase DW Akademie’s various projects around the world, offering both invited partners the chance to discuss their circumstances and work, and conference participants the opportunity to exchange ideas on international media development with the experts. 

 

June 20, 2022, Monday 

  • 2:00 p.m. Interview with news director Angelina Kariakina of Ukraine’s independent television broadcaster, Suspilne 
  • 2:30 p.m. National and international political stakeholders lead targeted disinformation campaigns in Africa. Focus on Russian campaigns related to the Ukraine invasion. What are the tactics and goals? What can be done to counter them? 
  • 3:30 p.m. MOOC Dynamic format, already rehearsed at a conference session in Tunisia, March 2022 

  

June 21, 2022, Tuesday 

  • 2:00 p.m. The media after Myanmar’s coup (working title) 
  • 2:30 p.m. Afghan refugees as Citizen Journalists in Pakistan’s Media Landscape 
  • 3:30 p.m. Colmena: Digital editing platform for local and community media/ Resilience in times of crisis 

 

GMF Register now

Register here for this year's Global Media Forum: dw.com/gmf

 

 

 

