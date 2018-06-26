Dutch policeman kills own children, shoots self: police

Three people are dead and another severely injured in a shooting in Dordrecht, about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of the port city of Rotterdam, on Monday.

Miriam Slot, a police spokeswoman, told Reuters news agency that a 34-year-old Dutch policeman shot and killed his two young children and himself at a home in Dordrecht on Monday evening.

Slot said that the policeman also shot and seriously wounded his 28-year-old wife. The children were reportedly aged eight and 12.

Police spokesman Wim Hoonhout told The Associated Press that the shooting "seems like a family incident."

The mayor of Dordrecht, Wouter Kolff, tweeted, "Earlier tonight a very serious shooting incident took place in Dordrecht. I am very touched and sympathize tremendously with everyone involved …"

mvb/tj (AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.