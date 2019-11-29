Dutch police search for stabbings suspect in The Hague

Dutch police on Saturday continued searching for a man who stabbed and injured three minors in the center of The Hague.

Police indicated there was no immediate sign of a terrorism motive, but they were not ruling out any possibilities.

Friday's stabbing at Grote Marktstraat, a busy shopping street in the center of the city, left three teenagers injured. The victims were released from hospital a few hours after the attack.

The incident came hours after two people died and three were injured in a knife stabbing spree in London. The attacker, who was shot dead by police, had previously been convicted of a terrorism offense before being released last year.

It was unclear if there was a link between the two attacks.

Appealing for witnesses

The Hague police called on witnesses to provide any video or photos they may have regarding the incident and tweeted that the force was conducting extensive investigations into the stabbing incident.

They asked for patience in confirming more details of the attack, saying that the "complexity" of the situation meant it would take time.

