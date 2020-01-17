Dutch police foil high-security prison break

Dutch police on Sunday arrested four people suspected of involvement in a botched prison break at a high-security facility.

"Several persons tried to breach the prison, but the attempt was foiled," Dutch police said in a statement. "The suspects' involvement in the escape attempt is being probed."

Authorities were alerted to the possible prison break after a delivery van was set alight in the facility's parking lot.

Read more: Germany: Teenager breaks into jail to save relationship with girlfriend

Germany joins manhunt

The four suspects were apprehended following a cross-agency effort that brought together Dutch border police, detectives and even the German police.

Dutch police said "no one escaped."

Read more: Prison blues? Italian startup gives inmates a break

Local media said the prison break attempt targeted a high-profile gang boss

Turf wars

Local media suggested that the breakout attempt targeted a man by the name of Omar L., who was reportedly jailed for life for involvement in two murders and three attempted murders.

A turf war between rival gangs in vying for power for Amsterdam's lucrative black market has led to more than 20 killings. In 2017, police shot dead a man and arrested several others for attempting a prison break using a stolen helicopter.

Read more: Turkey: Babies behind bars

ls/kl (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.