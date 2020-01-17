 Dutch police foil high-security prison break | News | DW | 20.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Dutch police foil high-security prison break

Dutch law enforcement agents managed to apprehend the suspects after involving German police. The Netherlands has witnessed brazen prison break attempts in recent years, including one using a hijacked helicopter.

Police officers near a prison

Dutch police on Sunday arrested four people suspected of involvement in a botched prison break at a high-security facility.

"Several persons tried to breach the prison, but the attempt was foiled," Dutch police said in a statement. "The suspects' involvement in the escape attempt is being probed."

Authorities were alerted to the possible prison break after a delivery van was set alight in the facility's parking lot.

Read more: Germany: Teenager breaks into jail to save relationship with girlfriend

Germany joins manhunt

The four suspects were apprehended following a cross-agency effort that brought together Dutch border police, detectives and even the German police.

Dutch police said "no one escaped."

Read more: Prison blues? Italian startup gives inmates a break

Police behind a cordon at a prison facility

Local media said the prison break attempt targeted a high-profile gang boss

Turf wars

Local media suggested that the breakout attempt targeted a man by the name of Omar L., who was reportedly jailed for life for involvement in two murders and three attempted murders.

A turf war between rival gangs in vying for power for Amsterdam's lucrative black market has led to more than 20 killings. In 2017, police shot dead a man and arrested several others for attempting a prison break using a stolen helicopter.

Read more: Turkey: Babies behind bars

ls/kl (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany: Teenager breaks into jail to save relationship with girlfriend

An 18-year-old scaled the wall of a German detention center in a desperate bid to convince his jailed ex-girlfriend not to break up with him. (24.10.2019)  

Prison blues? Italian startup gives inmates a break

Time in prison is often monotonous and tedious. An Italian startup wants to change that by experimenting with a form of democratic participation to foster social integration inside and outside. (14.09.2019)  

Turkey: Babies behind bars

Hundreds of children are locked up in Turkish prisons alongside their mothers. Authorities have said they now want to create more family-friendly living arrangements, but human rights activists doubt this will help. (23.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Symbolbild - Überwachung - Spionage

Two arrested after attempt to sell 12 billion passwords 17.01.2020

The website purported to give access to stolen data from 10,000 data breaches, giving hackers easy access to user credentials. The police operation tracking the cybercrime involved the UK, US, Netherlands and Germany.

Deutschland l Geschwindigkeitsbegrenzung - Autobahn

Autobahn speed limit requires further review, insurers say 30.12.2019

The auto insurance industry has called for further scrutiny of proposals for a nationwide speed limit. A government commission has proposed a speed limit, saying it could help reduce Germany's carbon emissions.

Niederlande Zwischenfall Schiphol Airport

Amsterdam airport: 'False alarm' triggered security situation on plane 06.11.2019

Dutch military police were dispatched to Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport over a "suspicious situation" on an Air Europa plane. The airline later said the incident was a "false alarm" accidentally triggered by the pilot.

Advertisement