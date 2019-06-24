 Dutch police deployed amid major phone outage | News | DW | 24.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Dutch police deployed amid major phone outage

The Netherlands has been struck by a monumental telecommunications outage, prompting police to hit the streets. Authorities were unsure why it happened, but ruled out a hacking attack.

KPN logo

The Netherlands was struck by a major telecommunications outage on Monday, taking down the emergency services number.

Police were sent out into the streets to be easily accessible, as callers failed to reach the 112 emergency number.

The outage lasted several hours, affecting the network of national carrier Royal KPN NV and other telecommunications companies that use its network.  KPN said it was unsure what caused the outage, but said it did not appear to a cyber attack.

Emergency contact numbers "cannot be reached due to a technical malfunction. We are working hard to resolve the malfunction," a government statement said. "If you need immediate medical assistance, go to the hospital yourself."

"We're appealing to everybody who wants to report an emergency and needs help to ... go onto the street. Police officers with walkie-talkies are taking to the streets as much as possible so they can be spoken to," police spokeswoman Suzanne van de Graaf told national broadcaster NOS.

Both fixed line and mobile lines were affected.

The military police said it had increased its presence at vital military locations and airports as a result of the outage.

The outage began at 4 p.m. local time (1400 GMT/UTC), and lasted almost four hours.

aw/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

EU to punish cyberattackers with sanctions

The European Union has adopted a sanctions regime aimed at cracking down on cyberattacks. Travel bans and asset freezes are among the measures announced. (17.05.2019)  

Why is 5G mobile broadband technology such a mystery?

Answer: no one knows. When we contacted the very academic responsible for "polar code" — a technology vital to Huawei's bid for 5G dominance — he told us he couldn't talk because he didn't have the "factual information." (20.03.2019)  

Ill communication: Will Brexit end EU roaming in the UK?

EU roaming — the ability to use your cell around Europe at no extra charge — is seen as part of Europe's digital future. So, if Brexit ever comes, will it bring "no roaming, no future"? (13.06.2019)  

Related content

Symbolbild Fake News

Schoolkids' phones are targets for fake news 24.06.2019

Can teens be vaccinated against online disinformation? DW's Teri Schultz reports on creative educational efforts to help young media consumers fend off viral lies.

Expo 2019 China Guiyang Huawei

Germany pressures Huawei to meet security requirements 21.06.2019

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, on a visit to China, told Huawei's CEO that all operators must fulfill security requirements. Germany has stood out against US pressure to ban the company from 5G deals.

5G und Huawei Logo

EU leaders: We won't follow Trump's Huawei ban 16.05.2019

Germany, France and the Netherlands have said they will not block Huawei from participating in the expansion of national 5G networks. The US fears that China could use Huawei equipment for spying.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  