News

Dutch police arrest suspected thief of Van Gogh, Hals paintings

A man has been accused of stealing paintings from museums that were shut down during the pandemic. Neither of the paintings, each worth millions of dollars, has been found.

Van Gogh's Spring Garden

Van Gogh's "Spring Garden" dates from 1884

Dutch police arrested a 58-year-old man on Tuesday on suspicion of stealing paintings by Van Gogh and Frans Hals from museums in the Netherlands last year.

Police said the man was held at his home in the central town of Baarn on suspicion of stealing Van Gogh's Spring Garden from the Singer Laren museum, near Amsterdam, in March, and Two Laughing Boys, by Hals, from the Museum Hofje Van Aerden in Leerdam in August.

Two Laughing Boys by Frans Hals

Two Laughing Boys, by Frans Hals, has been stolen three times now

"This morning my colleagues arrested a 58-year-old man in Baarn and we suspect him of stealing two paintings by Frans Hals and Van Gogh," police spokeswoman Maren Wonder said in a video statement released on Twitter. 

The paintings have not yet been found, according to Wonder, who urged anyone with information on the matter to inform authorities.

The Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported Singer Laren Museum staff were pleased that police had captured the suspect.

"It is fantastic news and great that the police have tracked down this man. But the work is not done yet. I hope the arrest can lead police to the painting so that people can enjoy it again at the Groninger Museum," De Telegraaf quoted a Singer Laren Museum spokesperson as saying.

    Author: Ines Eisele (ad)


Masterpieces worth millions

Spring Garden dates to 1884. Estimated valuations vary considerably but Van Gogh's painting regularly fetch millions.

Two Laughing Boys, which dates to 1626, has been valued at €15 million ($17.76 million). The painting had been stolen twice before in its four-century history. In May 2011, it had even been stolen from the same museum. Police recovered it later that year after arresting four men who tried to sell it.

mvb/msh (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

