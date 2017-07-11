Dutch police arrest suspect in theft of Van Gogh, Hals paintings

Dutch police arrested a 58-year-old man on Tuesday on suspicion of stealing paintings by Vincent Van Gogh and Frans Hals from museums in the Netherlands last year.

Police said the man was held at his home in the central town of Baarn on suspicion of stealing Van Gogh's 1884 painting "Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring" from the Singer Laren Museum near Amsterdam — where it was on loan from the Groninger Museum — in March 2020; and "Two Laughing Boys with a Mug of Beer," painted by Hals in 1626, from the Museum Hofje Van Aerden in Leerdam in August of last year.

'Two Laughing Boys with a Mug of Beer,' by Frans Hals, has been stolen three times now

"This morning my colleagues arrested a 58-year-old man in Baarn and we suspect him of stealing two paintings by Frans Hals and Van Gogh," police spokeswoman Maren Wonder said in a video statement released on Twitter.

The paintings have not yet been found, according to Wonder, who urged anyone with information on the matter to inform authorities.

The Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported Singer Laren Museum staff were pleased that police had captured the suspect.

"It is fantastic news and great that the police have tracked down this man. But the work is not done yet. I hope the arrest can lead police to the painting so that people can enjoy it again at the Groninger Museum," De Telegraaf quoted a Singer Laren Museum spokesperson as saying.

The most spectacular art robberies in history Breaking into one of the world's oldest museums The Green Vault in Dresden's Royal Palace is one of the most famous treasure chambers of Europe. Early in the morning of November 25, 2019, burglars broke into the museum and stole three sets of jewelry from the early 18th century. The works made up of diamond, ruby and emerald gems are seen as "priceless." German newspaper Bild called it "probably the biggest art theft since World War II."

The most spectacular art robberies in history When Mona Lisa's smile disappeared The world's most famous portrait, Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," was stolen in 1911. A young Italian named Vincenzo Peruggia took the painting from the Louvre in Paris. Dressed as a member of the museum staff, he was able to hide the relatively small painting under his work coat. It reappeared in 1913 after an art dealer alerted the police.

The most spectacular art robberies in history The world's most frequently stolen painting Rembrandt's portrait of "Jacques III de Gheyn" wasn't stolen from Britain's Dulwich Picture Gallery just once, but four times, namely in 1966, 1973, 1981 and 1986. That's why it came to be nicknamed the "Takeaway Rembrandt." Fortunately the painting has been recovered after each theft.

The most spectacular art robberies in history Art robbery in Boston remains a mystery The burglary of 13 paintings from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum stirred international attention in 1990. Two men disguised as policemen broke into the building and removed the paintings, among them Edouard Manet's "Chez Tortoni" and Jan Vermeer's "Concert" (pictured). The empty picture frames are still hanging on the walls.

The most spectacular art robberies in history Spectacular Van Gogh theft In 1991, a man managed to lock himself into a bathroom in the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam — unnoticed. With the help of a warden, he removed a total of 20 paintings, among them the Dutch painter's "Self-Portrait with Easel." However, police were able to recover the works from the getaway car just one hour later. The thieves were caught a few months later.

The most spectacular art robberies in history Da Vinci disappeared for years "Madonna of the Yarnwinder" by Leonardo da Vinci, valued at €70 million ($76 million), was stolen from a Scottish castle in 2003. Two thieves who entered an exhibition as tourists overpowered the security guard at Drumlanrig Castle and fled with the precious artwork. It remained lost for years until it was discovered during a raid in Glasgow in 2007.

The most spectacular art robberies in history Armed assault on the Munch Museum Two paintings by expressionist Edvard Munch, "The Scream" and "Madonna," were stolen in Oslo in 2004. Two armed robbers invaded the Munch Museum and, witnessed by numerous visitors, ripped the paintings from the wall. Police were able to retrieve the two famous paintings. However, "The Scream" was damaged so badly during the incident that it could never be fully restored.

The most spectacular art robberies in history Europe's biggest art burglary In 2008, armed thieves pilfered four paintings amounting to a total value of 180 million Swiss francs (€156 million, $182 million) from the collection Bührle in Zurich. "The Boy in the Red Vest" by Paul Cézanne, "Ludovic Lepic and His Daughters" by Edgar Degas, "Blossoming Chestnut Branches" by Vincent van Gogh, and "Poppy Field Near Vétheuil" by Claude Monet (pictured) all resurfaced later on.

The most spectacular art robberies in history Theft of a 100-kilo gold coin in Berlin In March 2017, a huge gold coin weighing 100 kilos was stolen from Berlin's Bode Museum. Just its sheer material value alone amounts to four million dollars. It is believed that the thieves found their way into the building through a window. The "Big Maple Leaf" coin originated in Canada. It is 53 cm high and 3 cm thick. On the front side, it bears an image of Queen Elizabeth II. Author: Ines Eisele (ad)



Masterpieces worth millions

Van Gogh's "Parsonage Garden at Nuenen" is estimated to be worth upwards of $6 million (€5 million), while "Two Laughing Boys with a Mug of Beer," has been valued at €15 million ($17.76 million).

The Hals painting has been stolen from the Museum Hofje Van Aerden three times now going missing in 1988, 2011 and 2020.

mvb/msh (AFP, Reuters, dpa)