 Dutch police arrest suspect in The Hague stabbing | News | DW | 30.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Dutch police arrest suspect in The Hague stabbing

Authorities have detained a man suspected of stabbing three minors in a busy shopping district in The Hague. Investigators are still unclear about what the motive might have been.

A forensic search underway in The Hague (picture-alliance/Hollandse Hoogte)

Dutch police said on Saturday evening that they had arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a stabbing attack that injured three minors in the center of The Hague.

Police indicated there was no immediate sign of a terrorism motive, but they were not ruling out any possibilities.

Friday's stabbing at Grote Markt, a busy shopping street in the center of the city, left a 13-year-old boy and two 15-year-old girls injured. The victims were released from hospital a few hours after the attack.

The incident came hours after two people died and three were injured in a knife stabbing spree in London. The attacker, who was shot dead by police, had previously been convicted of a terrorism offense before being released last year.

Appealing for witnesses

The Hague police called on witnesses to provide any video or photos they may have regarding the incident and tweeted that the force was conducting extensive investigations into the stabbing incident.

They asked for patience in confirming more details of the attack, saying that the "complexity" of the situation meant it would take time.

cw,es/rc (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Japan stabbing attack: Several killed, children among injured

Two people, one of them a schoolgirl, have been killed in a mass stabbing attack in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo. Up to 17 more were injured in the rare violent crime. The attacker took his own life. (28.05.2019)  

French police arrest 5 people linked to deadly knife attack

Officers have detained five people in connection with a knife attack at a French police headquarters earlier this month. Among those held is the imam at the mosque the main perpatrator attended. (14.10.2019)  

London stabbing attack: Two killed and suspect shot dead, several injured

Two people died in an attack at London Bridge, in addition to the assailant, who was shot dead by police. The attacker had previously been convicted of an "Islamic terrorism-related offense." (29.11.2019)  

Netherlands: Several wounded in The Hague stabbing incident

The attacker is still on the run after three teenagers were injured during a stabbing incident in the Grote Marktstraat in the center of the city. (29.11.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Niederlande Den Haag | Mehrere Verletzte bei Messerangriff in Grote Marktstraat

Netherlands: Several wounded in The Hague stabbing incident 29.11.2019

The attacker is still on the run after three teenagers were injured during a stabbing incident in the Grote Marktstraat in the center of the city.

Niederlande Polizei durchsucht Bauernhof in Ruinerwold

Dutch father who sequestered six in a farmhouse, accused of sexually abusing his children 28.11.2019

The 67-year-old man has been accused of sexually abusing two of his children, in addition to holding six others against their will on a village farm in the Netherlands. The accused is a father of nine.

Niederlande Coffee Shop in Amsterdam

Netherlands: The possible consequences of liberal drugs policies 29.11.2019

The drug mafia can pervade everything if you give it enough scope. The Netherlands has turned into one of the largest exporters of synthetic drugs, partly because of its drug policies, says Anabel Hernández.

Advertisement