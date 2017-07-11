 Dutch parliament closed after police evacuate area | News | DW | 25.03.2021

News

Dutch parliament closed after police evacuate area

Police in the Netherlands evacuated the area surrounding the parliament in The Hague.

Breaking news banner

Police in the Netherlands evacuated the area surrounding the parliament in The Hague on Thursday. Local media reported a bomb threat had been made.

Authorities said they were investigating the scene but did not provide any additional details on the situation.

Journalists on Twitter wrote that they had been told to leave the buildings, where they had been waiting for a news conference about the resumption of talks on forming a government following last week's national elections.

More to come at dw.com

