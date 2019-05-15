 Dutch minister resigns over asylum-seeker crime report | News | DW | 21.05.2019

News

Dutch minister resigns over asylum-seeker crime report

The Dutch migration minister has quit after coming under fire over how crimes involving asylum-seekers were reported. Mark Harbers' ministry placed offenses such as sexual assault and murder under the term "other."

Dutch Justice Minister Mark Harbers (AFP/ANP/B. Maat)

The Netherlands' migration minister, Mark Harbers (pictured), resigned on Tuesday following an outcry over a report which appeared to downplay crime statistics in relation to asylum-seekers.

Harbers presented a report to the Dutch parliament that included information on crimes committed by asylum-seekers. Various misdemeanors, such as shoplifting, had their own separate categories but serious crimes such as sexual assault, murder and manslaughter were placed under the category "other."

Read more: Asylum-seekers left in 'inhumane' conditions in German refugee center

Watch video 01:04

European parliamentary elections explained

During a parliamentary discussion, the politician stated he had offered his resignation. He took "total responsibility" for not correctly informing the chamber but said it was "not deliberate."

Harbers' fall comes amid a mini-crisis for the center-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte as he tries to stave off a surge for euroskeptic and anti-immigration parties who look set to make gains across the continent in European elections on Thursday.

Read more: Not your grandparents' Europe

Rutte tweeted saying though he "respected" Harbers' decision to quit, it was "incredibly regrettable that the cabinet must say goodbye to such a talented and committed liberal."

jsi/se (AFP, AP)

