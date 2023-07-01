Dutch king to speak at event commemorating end of slavery

The Netherlands is marking a century and a half since the end of the Dutch slave trade which transported Africans to the Americas. It is not yet clear whether King Willem-Alexander will issue a formal apology.

The Netherlands on Saturday begins an official event to mark 150 years since the end of slavery in Dutch colonies.

Thousands of descendants from the former Dutch colony of Suriname and the Dutch overseas territories of Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao are attending celebrations in Amsterdam.

The event has been dubbed "Keti Koti," meaning "breaking chains" in Sranan Togo, a Creole language spoken in Suriname.

King Willem-Alexander is expected to speak at the event later on Saturday. The royal family has not confirmed whether the king will issue a former apology for slavery.

Queen Maxina and Prime Minister Mark Rutte are also expected to attend Keti Koti commemorations.

Activists have called for the king to apologize for the institution of slavery during his speech.

"That is important, especially because the Afro-Dutch community considers it important," Linda Nooitmeer, chairman of the National Institute of Dutch Slavery History and Legacy, told the NOS public broadcaster. "It is important for processing the history of slavery."

Last December, Rutte apologized for slavery on behalf of the Dutch government.

A number of Dutch cities, including Amsterdam, issued their own apologies before the prime minister did so.

600,000 people transported in Dutch slave trade

Beginning in the 17th Century, the Netherlands grew into one of Europe's major colonial powers and was responsible for about 5% of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Some 600,000 slaves were transported from Africa to colonies in the Americas, and many Javanese and Balinese people were enslaved and taken to South Africa under Dutch colonial rule.

The Netherlands officially abolished slavery on July 1, 1863. However, slaves continued working on plantations in the Dutch Caribbean for another decade before abolition was put into practice.

