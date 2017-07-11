Dutch investigative journalist Peter R. de Vries dies

Dutch investigative journalist Peter R. de Vries died on Thursday after being shot in Amsterdam last week, according to a statement from his family. The statement was broadcast by the Dutch station he had regularly worked for, RTL.

What did his family say?

"Peter fought to the end, but was unable to win the battle," the statement said. "Peter has lived by his conviction. On bended knee is no way to be free. We are unbelievably proud of him and at the same time inconsolable."

The 64-year-old reporter covered the underground world of organized crime in the Netherlands.

The attack on de Vries has angered European leaders and press freedom advocates.

Two suspects have been arrested so far in connection to the shooting. De Vries had previously received death threats due to his reporting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

