Dutch foreign minister resigns over Afghan evacuation crisis

Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag resigned on Thursday following a vote of no confidence in parliament.

A parliamentary majority decided that she had mishandled the evacuation of refugees from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control.

"Your chamber has decided the Cabinet acted irresponsibly," Kaag said. "I can only accept the consequences of this judgment as the

minister with ultimate responsibility,'' she added.

MPs backed the censure motion against Kaag with a majority of 78 votes in favour to 72 against.

Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag acknowledged that because of a slow response, some of those eligible to be evacuated were left behind

Dutch government was 'slow' to respond to developing crisis

In a parliamentary debate on Wednesday, Kaag conceded that the government response had been slow despite the rapidly deteriorating situation. This meant that a number of locals who had worked as translators for Dutch forces were not evacuated in time.

The Dutch military managed to evacuate around 2,100 people from Afghanistan.

More to follow...

kb/rt (AP, Reuters)