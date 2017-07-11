Dutch foreign minister resigns over Afghan evacuation crisis

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Sigrid Kaag lost a vote of no confidence over her handling of the evacuation of refugees from Afghanistan last month. Hundreds of Dutch nationals were left behind following the chaotic airlift from Kabul.
Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag has resigned from office over the handling of the Afghan evacuation operation
Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag resigned on Thursday following a vote of no confidence in parliament.
A parliamentary majority decided that she had mishandled the evacuation of refugees from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control.
"Your chamber has decided the Cabinet acted irresponsibly," Kaag said. "The minister must go if her policy has been rejected."
The Dutch military managed to evacuate around 2,100 people from Afghanistan, however hundreds of Dutch citizens were left behind following the chaotic evacuation operation.
More to follow...
kb/rt (AP, Reuters)