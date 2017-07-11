Dutch foreign minister resigns over Afghan evacuation crisis

Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag resigned on Thursday following a vote of no confidence in parliament.

A parliamentary majority decided that she had mishandled the evacuation of refugees from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control.

"Your chamber has decided the Cabinet acted irresponsibly," Kaag said. "The minister must go if her policy has been rejected."

The Dutch military managed to evacuate around 2,100 people from Afghanistan, however hundreds of Dutch citizens were left behind following the chaotic evacuation operation.

More to follow...

kb/rt (AP, Reuters)