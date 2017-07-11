Dutch court upholds Geert Wilders discrimination conviction

The Dutch Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld far-right politician Geert Wilders' conviction for insulting Moroccans at a campaign rally in 2014.

Wilders had been convicted in 2016, and demanded a retrial of the case, arguing it had been politically motivated. He did not receive a fine or jail time.

As the leader of the far-right Freedom Party (PVV), Wilders has been a controversial voice in the immigration debate in the Netherlands.

What did Wilders say?

At the 2014 campaign rally in question, Wilders asked supporters if they wanted "fewer" Moroccans in the Netherlands.

"Fewer! Fewer! Fewer!" his supporters chanted back. "We're going to take care of that," Wilders told the crowd.

In response to the ruling Tuesday, Wilders said he is the victim of a political "witch hunt."

"They want to shut me up, but I will never be silent", he said.

