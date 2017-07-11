Dutch court overturns far-right leader Geert Wilders' discrimination conviction

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders was acquitted of inciting hatred or discrimination, a court said on Friday.

Wilders' trial was seen as pitting the rights of freedom of speech against the right of ethnic and religious minorities not to suffer verbal abuse and discrimination.

The appeals court on Friday overturned a prior conviction by a lower court that had ruled Wilders guilty and handed him a fine of 5,000 euros ($5,900).

