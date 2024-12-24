Dutch court convicts 5 over violence against Israeli fans

A court in the Netherlands has found five men guilty for their part in violence against visiting Israeli football fans in Amsterdam.

The Amsterdam district court convicted five men for their part in last month's violence against Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans in Amsterdam.

The violence in early November shocked the world and prompted accusations of anti-Semitism.

What we know about the cases

The Amsterdam court found them guilty of a range of offenses, including beating Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in the street and inciting violence on messaging platforms.

A man identified only as Sefa O. was handed down the heaviest sentence of six months in prison for public violence against several people.

His case was the most serious case the court examined. According to prosecutors, Sefa O played a "leading role" in the violence.

The court analyzed footage in which he is allegedly seen kicking a person on the ground, chasing targets and punching other individuals in the head and body.

The prosecutor said the beatings had "little to do with football," but added that, in this case, there was no evidence of [...] a terrorist intent and the violence was not motivated by anti-Semitic sentiment," he said.

"The violence was influenced by the situation in Gaza, not by anti-Semitism," the prosecutor stressed.

On the night of November 7 and into the next morning, fans of the Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv were chased and beaten through the streets of Amsterdam, where the Israeli club had been playing local side Ajax. Five people were briefly hospitalized.

The attacks came after Maccabi supporters chanted anti-Arab chants, smashed a taxi and burned a Palestinian flag.

Another man identified as Umutcan A., 24, was sentenced to one month in prison for assaulting fans and violently tearing a Maccabi scarf from one of them.

A 22-year-old man identified as Abushabab M. faces a charge of attempted murder, but his case was adjourned while he undergoes an assessment.

Six other suspects are due to appear in court later. Three of them are minors and their cases will be heard behind closed doors.

Police said they were investigating at least 45 people for the violence, including those perpetrated by fans of the Israeli club.

rc/rm (AFP, dpa, EFE)