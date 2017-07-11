Dutch commando dies after US street shooting

A Dutch Defense Ministry statement on Monday said a special forces commando had died of his injuries after he and two colleagues were gunned down outside a hotel in the US.

Local media said the shooting in Indiana appeared to have followed an earlier altercation and was not random.

What do we know so far?

The three men, who were in the US for training, were off duty when the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, the Defense Ministry statement said.

"The Dutch commando who was in a critical condition in a hospital in the American city of Indianapolis died of his injuries last night," it said. "His family and colleagues were at his side."

The ministry said the two other soldiers were both conscious and able to speak. All three soldiers came from the Dutch commando corps.

The Dutch military police said it had sent three detectives to gather information although — having no jurisdiction — they would not be launching their own investigation.

Authorities said the soldiers were wounded on Saturday in downtown Indianapolis after what local police believe was a disturbance outside their hotel. Police made no arrests in the immediate aftermath.

According to the Indiana National Guard, the soldiers had been training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, a 1,000-acre (405-hectare) complex some 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Indianapolis.

Personnel from the Department of Defense train at the center "as well as other allies," the National Guard said.

rc/nm (dpa, AP, AFP)