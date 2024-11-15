Dutch coalition survives crisis talks over offensive remarks

A crisis in the Netherlands' ruling coalition has erupted over alleged anti-immigrant remarks by government ministers, leading to the resignation of a centrist party member.

Leaders of the Dutch government's coalition parties met Friday for crisis talks triggered by a conflict over alleged racist remarks by government ministers.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Dick Schoof said the government crisis had been diffused following the resignation of a junior minister.

"There was and is no racism in the government," he said, adding that the coalition intended to continue governing together.

The political uncertainty began early Friday when Nora Achahbar, state secretary for benefits and customs at the Ministry of Finance, announced her resignation over what she saw as denigrating comments about immigrants after violence on the streets of Amsterdam following an Europa League football match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Achahbar, a member of the centrist New Social Contract (NSC) party born in Morocco, said "the polarizing manners have had such an impact on me that I could, or would, no longer fulfill my role as state secretary."

"Polarization in society is dangerous because it undermines the bond between people. Because of that, we start seeing each other as

opponent instead of fellow citizens," she said in a statement.

Had the NSC decided to leave the coalition, the government would have lost its majority in parliament.

The leader of the Green-left-Socialist opposition, Frans Timmermans, praised Achahbar's decision.

"In this government, racist remarks are the order of the day," he said. "This government is not for all Dutch people."

What comments were made?

The Dutch coalition includes the far-right Party for Freedom, led by populist Geert Wilders, which won elections last year.

Last Wednesday, Wilders blamed Moroccans for the attacks on Israeli fans.

Wilders claimed that "we saw Muslims hunting Jews," adding that it was fueled by "Moroccans who want to destroy Jews."

He said those convicted of involvement in the violence should be deported if they have dual citizenship. He also called for the attackers to be prosecuted "for terrorism."

Schoof, meanwhile, said the integration of Dutch Moroccans had failed.

The ruling coalition led by Schoof has 88 seats in the 150-seat lower house. It consists of the NSC with 20 seats, Wilders' Freedom Party (PVV), the liberal VVD and the farmer-friendly BBB party.

Prosecutors continue investigation

The Dutch government announced tough measures against antisemitism following last week's violence between fans on both sides of the Ajax-Maccabi match.

A number of Maccabi fans chanted anti-Arab slogans and ripped a Palestinian flag off a building, while some men carried out "hit-and-run" attacks on Maccabi fans and people they thought were Jews, according to a 12-page report on the violence issued by Amsterdam authorities.

Prosecutors are still investigating the violence, and it remains unclear who was responsible for the attacks.

The violence came amid heightened tensions and polarization in Europe following a rise in antisemitic, anti-Israel and Islamophobic attacks since the start of the war in Gaza.

dh/sms (AP, AFP, dpa)