Dutch 'burqa ban' comes into force

The Netherlands joins a number of other European nations in implementing the controversial law. Some consider burqas a symbol of the oppression of women, while others view the ban as a violation of religious freedom.
A law that prohibits clothing that "covers the face" from being worn in a variety of public spaces, such as schools, hospitals, public buildings and public transport, came into effect in the Netherlands on Thursday.
Read more: Global restrictions on religion increased over decade, Pew report
Authorities are now required to tell people to show their faces. If someone refuses, they can be denied access to public areas, and face fines of up to €150 ($167).
The ban also applies to full-face helmets or balaclavas.
Attempts to enforce the new law have already been met with disapproval as several cities as well as hospitals, public transport operators and even police said that they would not be sticking to it.
Similar restrictions across Europe
France was the first country in Europe to ban the veil almost ten years ago. However, a UN committee last year ruled the legislation to be violating human rights.
Several other countries have since followed suit. In Denmark, the burqa ban has been in effect for a year despite severe opposition.
Earlier this year Austria passed a law intended to ban Muslim girls from wearing headscarves in primary schools. The headscarf ruling came in addition to Austria's prohibition of full-face coverings which has been in force since 2017.
The German state of Hesse has implemented similar burqa restrictions for the civil service.
Six months ago, full-face coverings were forbidden at Kiel University in the north of Germany, citing the need for open communication that includes facial expressions and gestures. However, some politicians came out against the move, saying it undermined religious freedom.
jsi/rt (dpa, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
A spokesman said the move was not exceptional, citing similar decisions by other institutions of higher education. But some politicians have called the decision "untenable," saying it undermines religious freedom. (13.02.2019)
Austria's new ban on covering the face was meant to target the burqa. But the law has had police responding to a Lego Ninja, a man dressed as a shark and even the parliamentary mascot. (21.10.2017)
The 2010 French law banning full-face coverings in public disproportionately targets the minority of Muslim women who wear them, the UN body found. They said Paris didn't adequately explain why the ban was necessary. (23.10.2018)
Muslim women have pushed back against a ban on burkinis at a public pool, provoking a firm response from the far right. National Rally leader Marine Le Pen said the all-encompassing swimsuit has "no place in France." (25.06.2019)
Austria has passed a law intended to ban Muslim girls from wearing a headscarf in primary schools. The Jewish yarmulke and Sikh patka are not included in the new measure. (16.05.2019)
Austria's prohibition of full-face coverings has officially come into force. The government said the ban helps uphold Austrian values and promotes integration despite criticism from Muslim and refugee groups. (01.10.2017)
Restrictions on religion are on the rise, not just under authoritarian regimes but also in European democracies, according to the US Pew center. It found Christians are harassed in 143 countries, and Muslims in 140. (16.07.2019)
Activists denounced Denmark's ban on full face coverings, saying it unfairly targeted Muslims and represented an encouragement of anti-immigrant sentiments. Muslims make up about 5 percent of Denmark's population. (02.08.2018)