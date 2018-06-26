 Dutch ′burqa ban′ comes into force | News | DW | 01.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Dutch 'burqa ban' comes into force

The Netherlands joins a number of other European nations in implementing the controversial law. Some consider burqas a symbol of the oppression of women, while others view the ban as a violation of religious freedom.

A woman wearing a burqa walks past the Palace of Justice in The Hague in 2014

A law that prohibits clothing that "covers the face" from being worn in a variety of public spaces, such as schools, hospitals, public buildings and public transport, came into effect in the Netherlands on Thursday.

Read more: Global restrictions on religion increased over decade, Pew report

Authorities are now required to tell people to show their faces. If someone refuses, they can be denied access to public areas, and face fines of up to €150 ($167).

The ban also applies to full-face helmets or balaclavas.

Attempts to enforce the new law have already been met with disapproval as several cities as well as hospitals, public transport operators and even police said that they would not be sticking to it.

  • American teen Hannah Shraim wearing hijab (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Martin)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Hijab

    Most Islamic scholars agree that the hijab, which covers the head and neck, and comes in any number of shapes and colors, must be worn by Muslim women. American teen Hannah Schraim is seen wearing one here while playing with her brother.

  • Saudi Arabian woman wearing a chador (picture alliance/JOKER/K. Eglau)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Chador

    The chador, which is usually black, is a body-length outer garmet often worn in Iran and among modern-minded women in the Gulf States, as here in Saudi Arabia. It is not fastened with clasps or buttons and therefore has to be held closed by the wearer.

  • Women seen wearing niqab in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Niqab

    A niqab is a veil and scarf that covers the entire face yet leaves the eyes free. It covers a woman's hair, as it falls to the middle of her back and some are also half-length in the front so as to cover her chest. Here it is being worn by women attending a rally by Salafi radicals in Germany.

  • Women wearing various abaya at an Arab fashion show (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Haider)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Abaya

    An abaya is a loose-fitting, full-length garment designed to cover the body. It may come in many different styles, as seen here at an Arab fashion show, and is often worn in combination with hijab or niqab.

  • Women wearing burqas cast votes in Pakistan parliamentary elections. (AP)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Burqa

    The burqa is the most extensive of all Muslim garments, covering the entire body from head to toe. It traditionally has a woven mesh area around the eyes, severely restricting the wearer's vision. Here they are seen casting their ballots in Pakistani parliamentary elections.

  • Queen Rania of Jordan, wearing no veil as she speaks with women wearing hijab at a refugee facility in Greece. (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    No veil

    Queen Rania of Jordan says that Islam does not coerce women to wear any head coverings and that it is more important to judge a woman by her ethics and values, rather than what she wears. She is seen here meeting refugees in Greece.

    Author: Jon Shelton


Similar restrictions across Europe

France was the first country in Europe to ban the veil almost ten years ago. However, a UN committee last year ruled the legislation to be violating human rights.

Several other countries have since followed suit. In Denmark, the burqa ban has been in effect for a year despite severe opposition.

Earlier this year Austria passed a law intended to ban Muslim girls from wearing headscarves in primary schools. The headscarf ruling came in addition to Austria's prohibition of full-face coverings which has been in force since 2017.

The German state of Hesse has implemented similar burqa restrictions for the civil service.

Six months ago, full-face coverings were forbidden at Kiel University in the north of Germany, citing the need for open communication that includes facial expressions and gestures. However, some politicians came out against the move, saying it undermined religious freedom.

Watch video 03:17

German state mulls headscarf ban for girls under 14

jsi/rt (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Kiel University bans full-face veil in classrooms

A spokesman said the move was not exceptional, citing similar decisions by other institutions of higher education. But some politicians have called the decision "untenable," saying it undermines religious freedom. (13.02.2019)  

Austrian burqa ban: Police raid toy store over a Lego Ninja

Austria's new ban on covering the face was meant to target the burqa. But the law has had police responding to a Lego Ninja, a man dressed as a shark and even the parliamentary mascot. (21.10.2017)  

French 'burqa ban' violates human rights, rules UN committee

The 2010 French law banning full-face coverings in public disproportionately targets the minority of Muslim women who wear them, the UN body found. They said Paris didn't adequately explain why the ban was necessary. (23.10.2018)  

France: Muslim women in Grenoble defy burkini ban

Muslim women have pushed back against a ban on burkinis at a public pool, provoking a firm response from the far right. National Rally leader Marine Le Pen said the all-encompassing swimsuit has "no place in France." (25.06.2019)  

Austria bans Muslim headscarf in primary schools

Austria has passed a law intended to ban Muslim girls from wearing a headscarf in primary schools. The Jewish yarmulke and Sikh patka are not included in the new measure. (16.05.2019)  

Austrian full-face veil ban comes into effect

Austria's prohibition of full-face coverings has officially come into force. The government said the ban helps uphold Austrian values and promotes integration despite criticism from Muslim and refugee groups. (01.10.2017)  

Global restrictions on religion increased over decade, Pew report

Restrictions on religion are on the rise, not just under authoritarian regimes but also in European democracies, according to the US Pew center. It found Christians are harassed in 143 countries, and Muslims in 140. (16.07.2019)  

Hundreds march against 'burqa ban' in Denmark

Activists denounced Denmark's ban on full face coverings, saying it unfairly targeted Muslims and represented an encouragement of anti-immigrant sentiments. Muslims make up about 5 percent of Denmark's population. (02.08.2018)  

German interior ministers call for partial burqa ban

Germany's conservative interior ministers have released their much-vaunted "Berlin Declaration," which included plans for a partial ban on full-face veils in public. But rules on dual citizenship will remain the same. (19.08.2016)  

Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

The Quran calls for women to dress "modestly," though interpretations as to what that means vary. Here is an overview of the most common types of clothing worn by Muslim women. (06.02.2018)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Burqa 'opposite to open society'  

German state mulls headscarf ban for girls under 14  

Related content

Niederlande Holland Burka

Dutch parliament passes partial 'burqa ban' 26.06.2018

The Dutch government has said the new law partially banning face-covers is "religion-neutral." Only about 400 women are estimated to wear full-face veils in the Netherlands.

Frau im Niqab neben ihrem Mann mit einem Regenschirm in Paris

Denmark jumps on 'burqa ban' bandwagon 06.10.2017

Danish parliamentarians will hold a formal vote to ban what they termed "masking" after the opposition party said it would support the measure. The country will be the latest European nation to pass such legislation.

Vollverschleierte Frauen

German Bundesrat approves 'burqa ban' for drivers, beefs up road-race sanctions 22.09.2017

The German parliament's upper house sharpened traffic-related punishments, including a prohibition on face coverings while driving. It's being seen as a ban on burqas and niqabs — and one Muslim organization isn't happy.

Advertisement