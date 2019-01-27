Dutch birdwatcher held hostage by terrorists killed in gun battle with Philippine army

Ewold Horn from the Netherlands was Islamist militant group Abu Sayyaf's longest-held hostage. The military said that it also killed the Abu Sayyaf commander's wife during its raid.
A Dutch birdwatcher held captive for seven years by Islamist militants was killed during a firefight in the southern Philippines, military officials said Friday.
Ewold Horn was fatally shot during a gun battle between Abu Sayyaf militants and army troops in the jungles of Sulu province's Patikul town, Brigadier General Divino Rey Pabayo Jr said.
What the military said of the incident:
"I am shocked by this tragic outcome," Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok told news agency ANP. "I'm in touch with the family. I will ask my Philippine colleague for further clarification" about the circumstances of Ewold's death, Blok added.
Horn was kidnapped with a Swiss man and a local guide in 2012 during a birdwatching trip in Tawi Tawi province, near Sulu.
The guide escaped while being transported to Jolo and the Swiss man escaped in 2014.
Horn was the longest-held captive of Abu Sayyaf, a terrorist group regularly engages in kidnapping of foreigners and Filipinos.
cw/msh (AP, dpa)
