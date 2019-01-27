 Dutch birdwatcher held hostage by terrorists killed in gun battle with Philippine army | News | DW | 31.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Dutch birdwatcher held hostage by terrorists killed in gun battle with Philippine army

Ewold Horn from the Netherlands was Islamist militant group Abu Sayyaf's longest-held hostage. The military said that it also killed the Abu Sayyaf commander's wife during its raid.

Philippinen Soldaten IS (Getty Images/J.Aznar)

A Dutch birdwatcher held captive for seven years by Islamist militants was killed during a firefight in the southern Philippines, military officials said Friday.

Ewold Horn was fatally shot during a gun battle between Abu Sayyaf militants and army troops in the jungles of Sulu province's Patikul town, Brigadier General Divino Rey Pabayo Jr said.

Read more: The kidnapped German journalist who gave birth in Syria

What the military said of the incident:

  • "Horn was shot by his Abu Sayyaf guards while trying to escape, taking advantage of the firefight," Pabayo said.
  • Six militants were killed and 12 others wounded in the fierce clash.
  • Eight soldiers were also wounded.
  • Among those killed was "the second wife" of Abu Sayyaf commander Raddulan Sahiron, an internationally recognized terrorist.

 

"I am shocked by this tragic outcome," Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok told news agency ANP. "I'm in touch with the family. I will ask my Philippine colleague for further clarification" about the circumstances of Ewold's death, Blok added.

Horn was kidnapped with a Swiss man and a local guide in 2012 during a birdwatching trip in Tawi Tawi province, near Sulu.

The guide escaped while being transported to Jolo and the Swiss man escaped in 2014.

Horn was the longest-held captive of Abu Sayyaf, a terrorist group regularly engages in kidnapping of foreigners and Filipinos.

Watch video 03:33

Filipino army and Muslim rebels join forces against IS

cw/msh (AP, dpa)

DW sends a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Deadly bombs target cathedral in south Philippines

At least 20 people have been killed in two explosions outside a church during Sunday Mass in the southern Philippines. The government has released footage of the suspects and asked locals to help find the perpetrators. (27.01.2019)  

Millions of migratory birds in Germany draw nature lovers

Germany is one of the best countries to observe migratory birds in the fall. Hundreds of activities are arranged around this natural phenomenon. (14.10.2018)  

The kidnapped German journalist who gave birth in Syria

German journalist Janina Findeisen was seven months pregnant when she traveled to Syria in 2015. She was kidnapped and held hostage for nearly a year, ultimately giving birth to her son while in captivity. (09.04.2019)  

Philippines midterm elections boost Rodrigo Duterte's power

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's allies appear to have scored sweeping victories in the country's midterm elections. The results signal broad public backing for the leader's authoritarian style, say experts. (14.05.2019)  

Philippine troops clash with IS-linked militants after church attack

At least five soldiers and three Abu Sayyaf militants were killed in the fighting as the military presses forward with a new offensive in the country's south. The clashes come after 22 people died in a cathedral bombing. (03.02.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Filipino army and Muslim rebels join forces against IS  

Related content

Philippinen Bomenanschlag in Jolo

Deadly bombs target cathedral in south Philippines 27.01.2019

At least 20 people have been killed in two explosions outside a church during Sunday Mass in the southern Philippines. The government has released footage of the suspects and asked locals to help find the perpetrators.

Philippinen Zerstörte Bato Ali Moschee in der Stadt Marawi

The Philippines in the sights of IS 11.04.2019

Despite losing its caliphate in the Middle East, IS has put down roots in Mindanao in the south of the Philippines. The government has promised Mindanao's Muslims more autonomy in return for combatting Islamist terror.

ACHTUNG SPERRFRIST 15:30 Uhr 30.04.2019+++ Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award 2019 | Eloisa Lopez

Filipino journalist's fearless coverage wins photo prize 30.04.2019

Eloisa Lopez has been named the winner of this year's Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism which honors brave women photojournalists, in memory of the German photojournalist who was killed in Afghanistan in 2014.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  