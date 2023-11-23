Dublin: Rioting ensues after suspected stabbing

Three children were among those stabbed at Parnell Square in what police called "a serious incident." As "misinformation" swirls, far-right protesters have now torched buses and cars while attacking police with bottles.

Three children and two adults were taken to various Dublin hospitals Thursday, according to reports by Irish media. They were reportedly stabbed in Parnell Square in the center of the Irish capital around 1:30 p.m. local time.

Irish police initially said they were confident the incident was not terror-related and appeared to be a standalone attack.

"[Police are] satisfied from our inquiries that there is no terror-related activity... in relation to this matter. It would appear to be a standalone attack, and we need to determine the reasons behind that," police superintendent Liam Geraghty told reporters.

Later, Police Chief Drew Harris reversed course and said he had, "never ruled out any possible motive for this attack." Harris added: "I'm not going to speculate any further in respect of a terrorist motive. Until we're sure what the motive is, we have to keep an open mind as to why this happened."

Harris also warned against the spread of "misinformation" after reports that the attack was carried out by a foreign national led to "disgraceful scenes" in which protesters clashed with police at the scene damaging police cruisers and setting buses and a police vehicle on fire.

Harris said the disorderly situation, which included looting and attacks on police with bottles, had been brought about by a "complete lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology."

Police blamed right-wing extremist hooligans for the escalating situation and told RTE that they have called in reinforcements to gain control of the situation.

Police call Dublin attack 'a very serious incident'

On Thursday afternoon, Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar said he was shocked by the incident and announced that a suspect had been taken into custody.

The suspected attack took place near a local elementary school.

Police had cordoned the area, and emergency services were at the scene, which is adjacent to O'Connell Street, a main thoroughfare.

Police said officers had responded to "a very serious incident." A spokesperson said the victims included one small girl who sustained "serious" injuries," and two more who were treated for "less serious" injuries.

An adult female also sustained "serious" injuries, whereas the adult male's injuries were "less serious."

"The emergency services responded very quickly and were on site withing minutes. I thank them for that," said Taoiseach Varadkar.

js/sms (dpa, Reuters)