CrimeIreland

Dublin: Children hospitalized after suspected stabbing

November 23, 2023

Three children were reportedly stabbed at Parnell Square in what police called "a serious incident." Emergency services and police are on the scene.

DW News "Breaking"

Three children were taken to a Dublin hospital on Thursday, according to reports by Irish national broadcaster RTE. They were reportedly stabbed in Parnell Square in the center of the Irish capital.

Police cordoned the area, and emergency services were at the scene, which is adjacent to O'Connell Street, a main thoroughfare. 

Police said officers had responded to "a very serious incident" but emphasized they were unable to provide further details.

This is a developing story, more to come…

js/sms (dpa, Reuters)