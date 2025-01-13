'Dubai chocolate' must come from Dubai, German court rules

A German court has had its say in the trademark battle over what legally constitutes "Dubai chocolate." Discount chain Aldi had been selling "Alyan Dubai Handmade Chocolate" — which is made in Turkey.

A German court has banned a supermarket from selling a product as "Dubai chocolate," ruling that the trendy confectionary may only be labeled as such if it actually comes from the Emirate.

The court in the western city of Cologne ruled that the discount supermarket Aldi could no longer sell its "Alyan Dubai Handmade Chocolate" since the product in question was actually made in Turkey.

Aldi argued that this was made clear on the reverse label, but the court concluded that the product's name could lead consumers to assume "that the product is actually produced in Dubai and imported to Germany."

What's in a name?

The case had been brought by German candy importer Andreas Wilmers, who sells "Dubai chocolate" made by the brand "Fix" in Dubai.

In December, Wilmers filed similar complaints against Adli discount rival Lidl and Swiss confectioner Lindt that are ongoing.

Lidl has argued that the term "Dubai chocolate" merely refers to a type of chocolate with a creamy pistachio and "kadayif" filling, not to chocolate that specifically comes from Dubai.

The Association of the German Confectionary Industry (BDSI) also argued that "Dubai chocolate" could be produced anywhere in the world.

The court in Cologne disagrees, but Aldi could still appeal.

