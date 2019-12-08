Drunken raccoon staggers through German Christmas market, passes out

A raccoon indulged in too much mulled wine at a Christmas market in central Germany on Saturday, amusing onlookers as the furry animal staggered about before passing out.

The raccoon was "obviously intoxicated," a police spokesperson from the city of Erfurt said.

"However, a breathalyzer test on the animal was not carried out," police said.

Apparently, the unsuspecting raccoon had sipped mulled wine leftover from glasses, the mass daily Bild reported.

Video from the spectacle showed the raccoon wandering around, playing with a woman's shoes and then taking a rest on some steps in front of a building.

The inebriated raccoon was later taken by the fire department to an animal shelter.

A similar case made headlines in the summer of 2018 when police officers picked up two tipsy hedgehogs near the Erfurt cathedral, where they had come across discarded bottles of alcohol-infused eggnog. The animals were then taken care of by the zoo.

