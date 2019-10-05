Drunk man armed with samurai sword, starter pistol arrested in Germany

A man in a town in Germany's Rhineland-Palatinate state gave locals a fright when he was spotted in the pedestrian zone on Saturday carrying a samurai sword and starter pistol, which he fired several times into the air.

Police received several calls from concerned onlookers regarding an armed person in the pedestrian area of Grünstadt around 12:30 p.m.

Police officers who heard a gunshot and approached the gunman and demanding he put down his weapons.

After an officer fired a warning shot in the air, the man laid down his weapons and was taken into custody.

The perpetrator, a 50-year-old man, was heavily intoxicated.

Police added that more information may be released after further investigations had been carried out.

