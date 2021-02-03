 Drug revives lost cognitive functions in mice with Alzheimer′s | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 03.02.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

Drug revives lost cognitive functions in mice with Alzheimer's

A synthetic molecule has almost completely reversed memory loss in mice with Alzheimer's-like conditions. It provides hope for a new kind of pharmacological Alzheimer's treatment for humans.

A patient in a care home playing 'Memory'

Alzheimer's affects many millions of people in the world, impairing their memories, among other things

Researchers from New York University and Brazil's Federal University of Rio de Janeiro have found that a synthetic molecule can restore the loss of cognitive functions in mice affected by conditions resembling Alzheimer's disease in humans.

After receiving ISRIB, a synthetic molecule that can boost protein production, the mice underwent a series of memory tests, such as navigating a maze. Protein synthesis — the production of new proteins — in the brain is essential for the proper function of neurons and memory consolidation.

The scientists found that ISRIB restored the memory functions in these mice, as well as the production of protein in the hippocampus — a part of the brain that plays a major role in episodic memory. This includes the recollection of specific events, situations and experiences.

In mice with advanced Alzheimer's-like conditions, the results were similar. 

"Overall, we saw a complete restoration," Mauricio Martins-Oliveira, the study's lead author, told DW. "There might be one parameter or other that wasn't restored, but overall, we can say that there was a very significant rescue in memory formation in these mice, in both models that we tested."

Watch video 26:06

Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's was discovered more than 100 years ago, but a cure has still not been found.

About 50 million people worldwide have dementia, according to the WHO, and Alzheimer's contributes to up to 70% of cases. The WHO estimates that the total number of people with dementia will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million in 2050. It's now among the top 10 causes of death, according to the WHO's 2019 Global Health Estimates.

Before the study, the scientists established that in the brains of Alzheimer's patients, key elements of the machinery that allows protein production were depleted in the hippocampus. This led them to think that protein synthesis may also be impaired.

"The formation of new memories requires the production of new proteins and the process of making proteins, that is protein synthesis, is known to be disrupted in animal models of Alzheimer's disease," said Eric Klann, a co-senior author of the study. 

Focus on protein production

The study showed that ISRIB could restore the capacity for forming new memories, but now the researchers are wondering what would happen if the drug was given before cognitive impairment started.

"A natural question that emerges from this study is: If you start applying this kind of drug before the onset of the [cognitive impairment], can you prevent the [cognitive impairment] from happening at all?" said Oliveira.

In the brains of Alzhemier's patients, abnormal levels of a naturally occurring protein clump together to form amyloid plaques that collect between neurons and disrupt cell function. There are also neurofibrillary tangles, which are abnormal accumulations of a protein called tau that collect inside neurons.

Currently, treatments for Alzheimer's disease mainly focus on the reduction of these plaques, tangles and neuroinflammation, said Klann, but in the mice models, memory impairment occurred before the plaques were present.

“Whether or not the plaques themselves contribute to the disease is not clear, but it's a marker for disease,” Klann said.

The study found that while there were some changes in the plaque that they cannot yet explain, overall they did not see a major change to the formation or number of plaques after memory restoration.

Watch video 03:01

How best to treat Alzheimer's patients under lockdown?

Pharmaceutical companies working on similar drugs

One of the biggest problems in treating brain diseases is that because the brain is inside the skull, there are a number of barriers to reaching it.

One of these barriers is the blood brain barrier, which for several molecules is impossible to permeate, said Martins-Oliveira. "The good thing about ISRIB is that it can go through this barrier and reach the brain even if you inject it in the periphery." That means it can be injected into the blood or peritoneum — the membrane that lines the abdominal cavity housing major organs.

Despite this ability, ISRIB itself cannot be used in humans right now because it can cause some liver or pancreatic toxicity, but pharmaceutical companies are working to create similar molecules, Klann said.

"I know that several pharmaceutical companies and biotech startups are focused on making compounds like this that can get across the blood brain barrier but don't have the toxicity that this compound has," he said.

  • Two obese women in a busy street. (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Breloer)

    8 ways to prevent dementia

    Losing weight

    Those who are overweight should definitely do something about their diet and go to the gym. Obesity is a key factor in developing dementia. More excercise improves blood circulation and makes for a healthier metabolism.

  • A plate of salad (picture-alliance/dpa/F. May)

    8 ways to prevent dementia

    A Mediterranean-style diet

    A healthy diet — rich in vegetables, salads and vegetable fats — has a positive effect on your blood vessels. Epidemiological studies show that people who lower their risk of a heart attack or stroke are also likely to develop dementia later than people eating food high on cholesterol.

  • Seniors in a swimming pool (picture-alliance/dpa)

    8 ways to prevent dementia

    Get your move on!

    Physical activity puts the blood vessels to use and is therefore good against dementia. It also directly helps the nerve system: The brain ultimately controls the body and receives stimulus back from the nerves in the muscles. The ability to keep one's balance and orient oneself improves — as does the memory.

  • A hand throwing away a cigarette (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Bonß)

    8 ways to prevent dementia

    Quit that vice!

    It has never been easier to quit smoking: It's prohibited almost everywhere and fewer and fewer people are lighting up. This also reduces the incentive to smoke in company. To put it bluntly: Nicotine is a nerve poison! It also increases the risk of circulatory diseases, which means less oxygen gets to the brain. And that in turn increases the dementia risk.

  • Bottles of high percentage alcoholic drinks (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

    8 ways to prevent dementia

    Alcohol is pure poison

    Alcohol is a nerve agent, too. In higher doses it directly damages the brain. Even in lower concentrations it increases the risk of dementia, by increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and damaging essential organs.

  • A doctor taking a patient's blood pressure (Fotolia/Andrei Tsalko)

    8 ways to prevent dementia

    Check your blood pressure

    Keeping your blood pressure under control is an essential part of dementia prevention. Cardiovascular diseases are often linked to different forms of dementia. You can decrease your blood pressure through sports, healthy nutrition and abstaining from smoking or drinking. However, some people need to take additional medication to reach their blood pressure targets. Talk to your doctor!

  • Seniors playing bridge (Reiner Wandler)

    8 ways to prevent dementia

    Stay mentally active

    Any form of mental activity keeps the brain going. But it's not just about solving puzzles or learning things by heart. Social contacts are much more important, since they are challenging and help maintain memory. So stay in touch with your friends, do things together or organize community events!

  • Seniors dancing (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

    8 ways to prevent dementia

    The best of all worlds: Dancing

    Music, company, exercise and body control will keep you young and healthy! There is probably nothing better to prevent dementia than a regular stint on the dance floor. But success is not guaranteed, of course: Dancers can also fall ill with dementia at some point.

    Author: Fabian Schmidt


DW recommends

Alzheimer's and tooth brushing: Forget to brush today, forget a lot more later?

You may be able to fool your partner with a mint and some mouthwash (please stop doing that, though, it's gross), but your rancid tooth brushing habits could catch up with you later in life.  

Alzheimer's - five questions and answers

A hundred years ago on December 19, 1915, Alois Alzheimer died. He was the first to describe a disease where sufferers' brain cells die. Since then, research has progressed, but there is still no cure for Alzheimer's.  

New Alzheimer's therapy slows memory loss, reverses plaque build-up in brain

Is this the Alzheimer's breakthrough we've been waiting for? A new therapy appears to slow memory loss and reverse an underlying cause of the disease. DW has a Q&A breakdown of the findings.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Caring for dementia patients during a pandemic  

Advertisement