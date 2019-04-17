 Drug-filled rivers aiding resistance to antibiotics | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 28.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

Drug-filled rivers aiding resistance to antibiotics

From the Thames to the Tigris, many of the world's largest rivers are hosts of antibiotic waste, according to a global study presented on Monday.

Super-Erreger E. coli bacteria O157:H7 (picture-alliance/AP/CDC/J. Carr)

The body of water long immortalized in Johann Strauss II's famous Blue Danube Waltz received an edgy new superlative on Monday: along with being Europe's second-longest river, the Danube is now the continent's most drug-polluted.

Rivers from the Thames in England to the Tigris in Iraq host concentrations of antibiotics exceeding safe levels by up to 300 times, which could play a role in human drug resistance, according to the first international study of its kind presented on Monday.

Scientists from the University of York in England tested for 14 commonly used antibiotics in rivers in 72 countries. They found antibiotics at 65 percent of the surveyed sites, causing scientists and policy makers to recognize the role of the natural environment in the antimicrobial resistance problem, according to Professor Alistair Boxall, Theme Leader of the York Environmental Sustainability Institute.

Read more here: Environmental cost of quenching world's thirst

Polluted river

Water pollution can take many forms

The World Health Organization classifies antibiotic resistance, or the increasing ineffectiveness of antibiotics, as "one of the biggest threats to global health, food security, and development today.”

The UN declared it a national emergency last year, warning that over 10 million people could die as a result of resistance by 2050, outnumbering the amount of deaths due to cancer, and around 24 million people could be forced out of their homes by 2030. 

Resistance is a naturally occurring process that can be hastened by improper use of the medicines, according to the organization. This includes improper waste disposal methods, overuse by physicians and misuse in agriculture.  It currently kills around 700,000 people per year, according to the UN.

Read more here: Chicken meat rife with antibiotic-resistant superbugs

Yellow boat in polluted water in Africa

Sites in Africa exceeded safe levels of antibiotic pollution

"Antimicrobial compounds from households, hospitals, pharmaceutical facilities and agricultural run-off released into the environment, combined with direct contact between natural bacterial communities and discharged resistant bacteria, is driving bacterial evolution and the emergence of more resistant strains," a UN report on antibiotic resistance said. 

When people grow resistant to antibiotics, the medications do not work for them, causing infections and diseases to persist.

The latest study marks the first time many of the respective rivers have been systematically tested for a large number of antibiotics. The concentrations of drugs  could contribute to antibiotic resistance, the researchers fear.

"Until now, the majority of environmental monitoring work for antibiotics has been done in Europe, North America and in China, often on only a handful of antibiotics," Dr. John Wilkinson, from the York University Department of Environment and Geography said. "We know very little about the scale of problem globally,”

Read more here: 90 years after penicillin: Artilysin could replace antibiotics

Colorful pills

The pollution can be attributed to improper waste methods

Trimethoprim, an antibiotic used to treat urinary tract infections, was found most frequently at 307 of the 711 sites, while Metronidazole, which is used to treat skin and mouth infections, was found to be the least safe.

Ciprofloxacin, which treats bacterial infections, was found to exceed safe levels most often.

Bangladesh, Kenya, Ghana, Pakistan and Nigeria hosted the highest concentration of unsafe sites, which were often in the vicinity of wastewater treatment systems and waste and sewage dumps, researchers found. They also found higher concentrations in areas of political unrest, such as the Israeli-Palestinian border.

In Europe, the most hazardous site was found on the Danube in Austria.

Both Boxall and the UN are calling for stricter regulations on antibiotic waste disposal.

  • Candida auris in petri dish

    6 of the deadliest superbugs

    Candida auris

    Making headlines in the US at the moment, Candida auris is an emerging fungus that's proving multidrug-resistant to antifungal medication commonly used to treat Candida infections. It's appeared on five continents so far and been so hard to get rid of some hospitals have had to close down to eliminate it. Healthy people aren't usually infected, but those who are unwell or need surgery are at risk.

  • Bacteria Pseudomonas Aeruginosa

    6 of the deadliest superbugs

    Pseudomonas aeruginosa

    This highly resistant, "nightmare bug" has been classified by the WHO as one of the biggest threats to human health. Thriving in wet or moist places, it's one of the hardest bacteria to eradicate. It's usually only seen in people with weakened immune systems, but healthy people can also get ear and skin infections if they come into contact with it, especially after being around contaminated water.

  • computer-generated image of neisseria gonorrhea

    6 of the deadliest superbugs

    Neisseria gonorrhea

    There's no vaccine for gonorrhea, so antibiotics are the only option for treating infections. But this sexually-transmitted disease is increasingly resistant to the drugs — azithromycin, cefixime and ceftriaxone — normally used to treat it. Two cases of so-called super gonorrhea were reported in Australia in 2018 and another two in the UK in early 2019. Another good reason to always wear a condom!

  • Salmonellae in petri dish

    6 of the deadliest superbugs

    Salmonellae

    This bug is best known for causing non-typhoidal foodborne infections, but it can also cause typhoid fever in humans. In the last few decades, a highly virulant, antibiotic-resistant strain has emerged. Spread through contaminated food and water, regions including Asia and Africa are experiencing epidemics of the drug-resistant bacteria.

  • Acinetobacter

    6 of the deadliest superbugs

    Acinetobacter baumannii

    Ranked in the highest-risk category of pathogens by the WHO, this bug is commonly found in soil and water and can take on genes from other resistant bacteria. It's able to survive in healthy patients without causing symptoms, but can cause deadly lung, blood and wound infections in unwell patients. This is why outbreaks of Acinetobacter infections are usually seen in intensive care units.

  • Mycobacterium Tuberculosis

    6 of the deadliest superbugs

    Drug resistant tuberculosis

    Myobacterium tuberculosis is one of the world's leading infectious diseases, causing more than 1.7 million deaths each year. It's estimated that up to 13 percent of all new tuberculosis cases are multidrug-resistant — unresponsive to two of the most potent treatments — and six percent are extensively drug-resistant, unresponsive to even more. These sufferers are more likely to get diseases or die.

    Author: Charli Shield


 

DW recommends

Environmental cost of quenching world's thirst

Desalination makes fresh water available for millions of people, but it has environmental impacts: Lots of energy is needed and marine wildlife suffers because of the salty and toxic slush dumped in the sea. (21.01.2019)  

Chicken meat rife with antibiotic-resistant superbugs

A study has found half of chicken meat at discount supermarkets is contaminated with antibiotic resistant germs that pose a major health risk. The results indicate antibiotics are overused at industrial poultry farms. (17.04.2019)  

90 years after penicillin: Artilysin could replace antibiotics

On September 3, 1928, Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin by chance. Even then he warned of possible resistance. Now there are antibacterial molecules to which bacteria does not become resistant: Artilysin. (03.09.2018)  

Superbugs kill 33,000 in Europe each year, says study

Superbugs resistant to antibiotics cause more than 33,000 deaths in the EU each year, according to a new study. Scientists say the picture has become worse since 2007, with Italy and Greece by far the hardest hit. (06.11.2018)  

The Blue Danube keeps waltzing at 150

Johann Strauss Junior's rousing waltz, first performed on February 15, 1867, is now one of the world's most famous and catchiest pieces of classical music. It features in movies galore and danced to still. (14.02.2017)  

Dams: Clean power, sullied legacy

Displacement and extinctions have sparked fury at large dams, but many see them as vital for clean energy and water. (13.03.2019)  

6 of the deadliest superbugs

Misusing antibiotics — from overprescribing them, to their widespread use in factory farming — is creating deadly, drug-resistant "superbugs." Without effective antibiotics, global human health is seriously compromised. (23.04.2019)  

WWW links

UN emergency

Study

University of York: Alistair Boxall, Professor

York Environmental Sustainability Institute

WHO: Antibiotic Resistance

Audios and videos on the topic

Russians turn away from supermarkets as food safety drops  

London: Along the Thames  

Related content

Symbolbild - Hähnchenfleisch - Fleischkonsum

Chicken meat rife with antibiotic-resistant superbugs 17.04.2019

A study has found half of chicken meat at discount supermarkets is contaminated with antibiotic resistant germs that pose a major health risk. The results indicate antibiotics are overused at industrial poultry farms.

Kongo | Ebola

Conflict, superstition and inadequate funds hinder Ebola fight in DR Congo 17.05.2019

International aid organizations are warning that the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo could worsen in the face of instability, public distrust and a critical shortfall in funds to contain the deadly virus.

Bakterium Pseudomonas Aeruginosa

6 of the deadliest superbugs 23.04.2019

Misusing antibiotics — from overprescribing them, to their widespread use in factory farming — is creating deadly, drug-resistant "superbugs." Without effective antibiotics, global human health is seriously compromised.

Advertisement