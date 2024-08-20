  1. Skip to content
Drought threatens livestock and livelihoods in Serbia

Jelena Djukic-Pejic
August 20, 2024

This summer, scorching temperatures and a lack of rain are creating serious challenges across Serbia. After the death of livestock on a mountain in the southeast of the country, farmers are struggling to protect cows and horses in the area.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jfln

The severe drought that has hit Serbia this summer is taking its toll across the country. In some parts of Serbia, a state of emergency has been declared due to water shortages.

On Suva Planina, a mountain in the Southeast, farmers have discovered two dead animals, with another two in critical condition. High temperatures and a lack of rainfall have dried up the only source of water on the mountain, which is used by around 1,200 cows and 500 horses.

The full extent of the drought's impact on livestock won't be known until fall, when the animals return to the villages and can be counted.

Farmers are fighting to keep the animals alive by bringing in water by tanker. Nearby municipalities and the military have stepped in to help, but a long-term solution is still out of reach.

Meteorologists warn that the situation could get worse in the future.

