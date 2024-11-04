Drought devastates Zimbabwe's crops

Food SecurityZimbabweDrought devastates Zimbabwe's cropsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoFood SecurityZimbabwePrivilege Musvanhiri in Zimbabwe04/11/2024April 11, 2024The drought sweeping across southern Africa has wiped out 80% of Zimbabwe's crops, and many people are fearing the months ahead. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the country needs about $2 billion to keep people from going hungry.https://p.dw.com/p/4efjEAdvertisement