Drought devastates Zimbabwe's crops

Privilege Musvanhiri in Zimbabwe
April 11, 2024

The drought sweeping across southern Africa has wiped out 80% of Zimbabwe's crops, and many people are fearing the months ahead. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the country needs about $2 billion to keep people from going hungry.

https://p.dw.com/p/4efjE
