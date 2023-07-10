  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO Summit
Migration
War in Ukraine
ConflictsUkraine

Drone warfare in Ukraine: Killing the element of surprise

Nick Connolly
1 hour ago

It's a battlefield on which nothing goes unseen: Drone operators on both sides of the Ukrainian front line keep close tabs on each other's positions. DW visits a Ukrainian drone unit operating from a control room buried in the trenches.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TenA
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The Ukrainian and NATO flags

Membership for Ukraine on agenda at NATO talks

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Armed men guard a boat that was used to carry migrants on an eastern Libyan beach

Migrants trapped in Libya: 'I'm determined to try again'

Migrants trapped in Libya: 'I'm determined to try again'

Politics24 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Starker Regen in Indien

Torrential rains kill more than a dozen people in India

Torrential rains kill more than a dozen people in India

Nature and Environment16 hours ago01:38 min
More from Asia

Germany

Wind turbines behind a coal mine in Germany

How fast is Germany cutting its greenhouse gas emissions?

How fast is Germany cutting its greenhouse gas emissions?

Nature and Environment1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU Commissioners Jourova (left) und Reynders present their 2023 rule of law reort in Brussels

Rule of law: EU reprimands Poland and Hungary

Rule of law: EU reprimands Poland and Hungary

Rule of Law21 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian protestor burning a picture of Syria's President Bashar Assad

Syria: More than a decade of torture, murder, disappearances

Syria: More than a decade of torture, murder, disappearances

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

China Peking | Finanzministerin der USA Janet Yellen in China

Opinion: China, Janet Yellen and diplomacy, step-by-step

Opinion: China, Janet Yellen and diplomacy, step-by-step

Politics19 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage