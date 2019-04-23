 Drone ′lost′ over Libya, says US military | News | DW | 23.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Drone 'lost' over Libya, says US military

A US drone aircraft has been ‚lost‘ over Libya’s capital Tripoli, says AFRICOM, the US military’s headquarters for Africa based in Stuttgart. For months, rival Libyan groups have fought for control of Libya’s main city.

MQ-1 predator drone (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Pratt)

US Africa Command (AFRICOM), which from Germany oversees Africa — an area three times larger than the US — did not state a reason for the loss of its drone, said to have occurred on Thursday.

The remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) was „unarmed" and was conducting operations to "assess the ongoing security situation [in Libya] and monitor violent extremist activity," said AFRICOM in a brief statement, adding the incident was "under investigation."

The drone's usage had been "fully coordinated with appropriate government officials," said the US military hub located in the southwestern German city of Stuttgart, Germany and established since 2008 to oversee all US army, naval, air force and special operations across Africa — put at "approximately" 7,000 personnel on the African continent.

Read more: Surveillance drones: African journalists counter lies with tech

Tripoli has since April seen battles, with stalemated frontlines, between a United Nations-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), challenged from eastern Libya by forces led by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

France alarmed over 'US disengagement'

The US drone-loss disclosure coincided with criticism Saturday from French Defense Minister Florence Parly, depicting what she termed a trend of "gradual US disengagement" across the Middle East. 

Florence Parly und Ursula von der Leyen visiting Safran turbine manufacturer near Paris (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

February 2019: France's Florence Parly (C) with former German defense minister Ursula von der Leyen (R)

Addressing a conference in Bahrain, she accused Washington of avoiding matching retaliation for attacks on Saudi Arabia blamed on but denied by Iran.

 "When the mining of [merchant] ships went unanswered, a drone got shot," she said, referring to Iran's downing of a US drone over the Gulf in June and then air strikes on Saudi oil facilities in September.

Migrant boats fleeing embattled Tripoli?

Shelling around Libya's capital had prompted an "apparent spike" in departures of "at least" nine boats carrying more than 600 migrants headed for Italy in recent days, said the International Organization for Migration (IOM) late Friday.

Two non-government vessels — Ocean Viking and Open Arms — had rescued the occupants of five boats; four others were intercepted and sent back ashore by Libyan coast guards, said IOM.

The bodies of at least six migrants were found on Mediterranean shores at Khums, 110 kilometers (70 miles) east of Tripoli, said the IOM.

Red Crescent work places tag on victim covered with a blanket (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Ahmed)

July 2019: Red Crescent worker helping to identify drowned boat migrant

Past drone strikes in Libya, Somalia

Oil-rich Libya has been mired in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

In September, AFRICOM said it had killed 17 suspected Islamic State (IS) group jihadists in southern Libya.

That strike — the third within a week — had been conducted "in coordination with the UN-recognized GNA, AFRICOM said, to "stabilize the political situation in Libya."

Two of those strikes were on near Murzuq, an oasis town 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) south of Tripoli and outside the control of the GNA and Haftar's forces.

Read more: German court allows scrutiny of US drone strikes in Yemen

In October, Amnesty International, referring to a US drone strike in southern Somalia on March 18, accused the US military of killing three civilian farmers.

Targeted with 'reasonably certainty'

AFRICOM replied that with "reasonable certainty" the vehicle targeted was carrying fighters of al-Shabaab, a group linked to al-Qaida and IS in Somalia.

"US Africa Command minimizes the risk to civilians by following a thorough, reasonably methodology that accounts for weapons effects and mitigates risks to civilians,” said AFRICOM at the time.

ipj/ng (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Rise of drones: African journalists counter lies with tech

Drones and satellites are helping African journalists to expose lies and shed light on underreported issues in regions that are largely inaccessible. But restrictive regulations threaten their reporting. (24.04.2018)  

Tensions run high after Iran shoots down US drone

The US has confirmed that Iran's Revolutionary Guard shot down a maritime surveillance drone, but denied that it had been flying over Iranian airspace. US military officials called the incident an "unprovoked attack." (20.06.2019)  

US 'locked and loaded' after blaming Iran for Saudi oil attack

US officials have suggested that Iran was behind the Saudi oil attacks, saying satellite images show it is unlikely that Houthis carried them out. Germany said it is working with partners to determine who is responsible. (16.09.2019)  

Court orders Germany to question US drone strikes

Three Yemeni men have scored a partial success after suing Germany for its apparent role in drone attacks that killed relatives. The plaintiffs want Berlin to stop the US using German territory to relay information. (19.03.2019)  

Libya: IS forecourt in North Africa

Libya is stuck in a civil war, collapse is near and the "Islamic State" is expanding in the region, endangering the entire region. That's why the US wants to station drones along the Libyan border, reports Diana Hodali. (14.07.2015)  

Haftar militia shoots down Turkish drone over Libya

A Turkish drone has been destroyed by forces loyal to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar near the country's only functioning civilian airport, his militia said. Turkey had previously threatened to attack the group. (30.06.2019)  

WWW links

AFRICOM, Stuttgart - press release, November 22, 2019

'RPA lost over Tripoli,' Libya

US AFRICOM 'Posture Statement' made to Congress in February 2019

'A secure, stable, and prosperous Africa is an enduring American interest'

Related content

Libyen Konflikt l Demonstrationen gegen die Offensive von Khalifa Haftar in Tripolis

EU, France split on Libya as Khalifa Haftar strikes Tripoli 23.04.2019

The European Union has formally recognized the government in Tripoli. However, French officials seem to be playing both sides. Many Libyans want France's government to butt out — and General Haftar continues to advance.

Auseinandersetzungen zwischen Haftars Streitkräften und der libyschen Regierung in Tripolis

Libya: 'New phase' in fight for Tripoli 20.04.2019

Forces loyal to Libya's unity government have launched a counterattack to keep rival fighters from advancing on the city. European calls for an urgent ceasefire have been rejected by Moscow and Washington.

USA Washington - Thomsa Waldhauser sagt vor dem Hauswaffenausschuss aus

Libya: US pulls forces amid fighting near capital 07.04.2019

US army officials have announced a withdrawal of troops from the North African nation. Increased fighting has raised prospects of renewed civil war in the country.

Advertisement