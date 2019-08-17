Drone attacks set Saudi Aramco oil facilities ablaze

Massive fires broke out at two Saudi oil facilities following drone attacks. Online videos showed blazes and plumes of smoke, although the Saudi interior ministry said the fires have been "controlled."
Drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco oil facilities caused fires that were brought under control, the kingdom's interior ministry said Saturday.
No one claimed responsibility for the attacks in the kingdom's oil-rich Eastern Province, but Yemen's Houthi rebels have carried out multiple missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia to retaliate against the Saudi-led war in Yemen.
Read more: Iran-US tensions flare in the Persian Gulf: What's at stake?
In a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency, the interior ministry said fires broke out Saturday at 4 a.m local time in Abqaiq and Khurais as a result of "drones."
"The two fires have been controlled."
There was no immediate comment from the state oil giant Saudi Aramco.
Abqaiq is the location of the world's largest oil processing plant. Khurais contains the country's second-largest oilfield.
Tensions in the Persian Gulf have skyrocketed since May when the United States demanded buyers of Iranian oil stop purchases or face sanctions as part of Washington's "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord last year.
Iran responded by saying that if it could not export oil, then nor could any other country in the region.
Riyadh and Washington have blamed Iran for a series of attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf and in June Iran downed a US drone.
In recent months, Houthi rebels have ratcheted up attacks on Saudi air bases and other facilities, even hitting targets deep inside the kingdom and overcoming its air defenses. The UN and Western powers accuse Iran of providing the Houthis with training and equipment to launch rocket and drone attacks, something Tehran denies.
A drone attack in May on Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline was initially blamed on the Houthis, but US officials later said they believed the drones were launched from Iraq, where Iran-backed Shiite militias remain a powerful political and military force.
cw/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)
