In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Press freedom
ConflictsRussian Federation

Drone attack – Russia reserves right to retaliate

23 minutes ago

Russia says it has shot down two drones over the Kremlin and calls it an unsuccessful assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin. It accused Ukraine of carrying out the overnight attack but Kyiv strongly denied any involvement.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qrqm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a press conference of the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday May 3, 2023.

Ukraine updates: 'We didn't attack Putin,' says Zelenskyy

Conflicts2 hours ago
Africa

Egyptian nationals Amier el-Saied and his cousin Moustafa, evacuated from the last crisis in Khartoum, arrive by bus in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

Sudan: Red tape exacerbates humanitarian crisis

Politics2 hours ago
Asia

A Taliban fighter stands guard as Afghan people attend Eid prayers in Kabul

Why the UN can't afford to disengage with the Taliban

ConflictsMay 2, 2023
Germany

Boris Palmer holding his mouth

The rogues' gallery of German politics

PoliticsMay 2, 20235 images
Europe

Large red and white STOP sign on a barrier in the foreground. In the background, flat countryside and two men walking in camouflage uniforms and peaked caps.

Lithuania legalizes pushbacks

MigrationMay 2, 2023
North America

USA New York Met Gala 2023 Metropolitan Museum

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

ArtsMay 2, 2023
Latin America

Journalist from El Salvador receives DW's Freedom of Speech Award: Director-General Peter Limbourg explains the choice.

DW Director-General Limbourg praises FOSA winner Martinez

Press Freedom14 hours ago02:16 min
