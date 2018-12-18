 Driver plows car into pedestrians at German bus stop, killing one | News | DW | 20.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Driver plows car into pedestrians at German bus stop, killing one

Recklinghausen police have said that several people were injured and one killed in the incident. They have, however, warned that no assumptions should be made at this point.

The scene at the Recklinghausen bus stop after the deadly accident took place (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kusch)

On Thursday afternoon a 32-year-old man drove his car into a group of pedestrians waiting at a bus stop in the German city of Recklinghausen, near Dortmund. The crash injured seven people, including the driver, and killed an 88-year-old woman.

The cause of the accident, which took place shortly before 3 p.m. local time (1400 GMT/UTC), is not yet known. 

The driver reportedly swerved out of his lane, crossing onto the wrong side of the street before plowing into the crowded bus stop.

"Police experts are working intensively on determining the cause. The area around the accident has been closed off," local police said on Twitter.

Recklinghausen police repeatedly urged citizens responding to their original tweet not to jump to conclusions, but rather to wait until police have conducted a thorough investigation of the incident.

press release issued Thursday evening by the Bochum State Prosecutor's Office and Recklinghausen police stated that the driver, a resident of the city of Herten, was currently hospitalized with serious injuries, and that authorities were not ruling out the possibility that he intended to commit suicide.

Germany, like many countries, is well aware of the possibility that the accident could have been intentional. Two years ago, Anis Amri, a Tunisian-born criminal and radicalized Islamic terrorist, drove a semi-trailer truck into a crowd of people at a Berlin Christmas market, killing three people and injuring 55 more.

Read more:  Münster attacker had 'suicidal thoughts'  

Watch video 02:45
Now live
02:45 mins.

Still looking for answers after Berlin truck attack

js/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters) 

 

DW recommends

Berlin terror attack: Germany grapples with unanswered questions two years on

On December 19, 2016, twelve people lost their lives in a terror attack on a Berlin Christmas market. Many have gathered to commemorate their deaths, but questions about the attacker remain unanswered two years later. (19.12.2018)  

Münster attacker had 'suicidal thoughts'

The man behind the van attack in Münster reportedly left behind a letter detailing difficulties with his parents and a desire to take his own life. Several victims remain in critical condition. (09.04.2018)  

WWW links

Police press release (in German)

Audios and videos on the topic

Still looking for answers after Berlin truck attack  

Related content

Berlin Gedenken Breitscheidplatz Angela Merkel

Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri did not act alone 15.12.2018

The information, provided by Italian police, was apparently released just two weeks after the terror attack. It suggests Amri was part of a Salafist cell that helped him in the attack.

Jahrestag des Berliner Terroranschlags am Breitscheidplatz

Berlin terror attack: Germany grapples with unanswered questions two years on 19.12.2018

On December 19, 2016, twelve people lost their lives in a terror attack on a Berlin Christmas market. Many have gathered to commemorate their deaths, but questions about the attacker remain unanswered two years later.

Symbolbild | Geheimdienst

Police informants in Germany: Money, attention and scandal 15.11.2018

Despite the use of several informants, police weren’t able to stop terrorist Anis Amri. Still, authorities continue to rely on such sources. How does it work? What do they get paid? DW asks the experts.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 