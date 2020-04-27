 Drive-in cinemas are booming in Germany amid COVID-19 restrictions | Film | DW | 30.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

Drive-in cinemas are booming in Germany amid COVID-19 restrictions

Drive-in movie theaters are experiencing a renaissance in Germany, and not just for films. People flock to church services and concerts there, too, both banned in times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deutschland Brings-Konzert im Autokino Porz (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

Red taillights glow ahead of me as far as I can see as I slowly inched my way down a nondescript road in Cologne on a Saturday evening, stars twinkling from a clear blue sky, not a cloud in sight. No one knows how long movie theaters will be forced to stay closed right now, so if you want to see a movie on the big screen, you have to hop in your car and head to a drive-in cinema.

I was on my way to the one in the Porz district of Cologne. Every performance is sold out, even during the week. Admission is an hour before the film starts. Almost 30 drive-in movie theaters have opened since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Germany, bringing the total to about 50. Every single one is packed all the time.

Nostalgic location

I had never before been to a drive-in movie theater, it was something I used to turn up my nose at.

There's something old-fashioned about the parking lot and the screen that reminds me of car-crazy America in the 1950s and '60s; images of teenage couples kissing and cuddling come to mind. Back then, there were about 4,000 drive-in movie theaters in the US, and many regular cinemas in the inner cities had to close due to the competition in the suburbs.

USA | Autokino in den 1950er Jahren (picture-alliance/UPI)

'Typically American': a drive-in theater in the 1950s

So there I was. At least a dozen ushers wearing high visibility vests and face masks directed me to my designated spot on a kind of XXL parking lot. The screen set up at the edge of the space is a concrete construction easily 40 meters wide.

"It's best to get here early enough. Visitors are not allowed to choose their spot. We start in the middle and then go down the rows, from the third to the second and then to the first row," said usher Laura Siebel, her voice muffled by the face mask. "When the first rows are full, we move on to the back."

Siebel used to work in the snack bar, but that closed in the wake of the coronavirus shutdowns. Fear of the virus has changed the rules even at the drive-in.

Even parked cars need to keep a distance

"The windows are best kept closed," said Thorsten Schiers, who runs the Cologne cinema. "Leave the car only to go to the bathroom."

He added that the distance between the cars — they are parked on barely visible ramps that slightly raise the front wheels — is at least two meters. Schiers told me he is pleased that he can make up for the financial losses caused by cancelled flea markets and weekly markets thanks to the increased demand for films. "We reopened on April 3 and since then most shows have sold out." The venue shows two movies a night, at 9:15 p.m. and 00:15 a.m.

I was surrounded by families, couples and singles watching a rather mediocre German comedy. All in all, there were 260 cars. "We can't have more because of the distance rules," said Schiers, who wore a DIY face mask.

Watch video 02:02

Sunday mass at the drive-in during coronavirus outbreak

A few minutes before the film was scheduled to begin, I turned on the radio. The drive-in movie theater's sound track has its own frequency, which is announced on the giant screen. Then the film started. With everyone sitting in their own cars, it wasn't much of a social event. But then again, there was no one to complain when I popped my non-alcoholic beer and noisily opened a bag of potato chips and munched on the contents.

Church services and theater performances

The culture scene has also discovered drive-in movie theaters as the place to be. Recently, the popular Cologne band Brings played a concert at the Porz drive-in. The atmosphere was special, said Schiers, who was clearly proud of having hosted the event.

Fans who usually dance and cheer sat cooped up in their cars. "Nobody thought that was possible," Schiers said, adding that the audience honked horns and flashed headlights to applaud — a concert of "goose bump moments from start to finish."

Deutschland Brings-Konzert im Autokino Porz (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

Singer Peter Brings performing at the Porz drive-in theater

The drive-in in Cologne and four other cities are part of a federation of German drive-in movie theaters. Another one among them, the drive-in movie theater in Stuttgart-Kornwestheim, hosted an ecumenical church service at Easter.

Heiko Desch, a theater manager, coordinates inquiries for the five drive-in cinemas. "We are being overrun," he told DW. From poetry slams and conferences to lectures and church services, "everyone wants to use drive-in movie theaters."

Be sure to check your car battery

Compared to the previous year, the turnover of some of the venues has quadrupled, Desch said, adding however that concession stands are closed and with now two shows a day, personnel costs are up. The municipalities have to decide whether to allow more concerts to take place. "At the Brings concert in Cologne, neighbors complained about noise," Desch said.

Ten minutes into the film, the battery power fizzled and the film fell silent. I had thought to pack a blanket, but I never considered the battery. I had no choice but to start the engine and watch the film with the motor running. With a guilty conscience, I grabbed another handful of chips from the bag.

  • Film still Rear Window, man peers into camera with a tele lens (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Deserted island or phone booth: Films with a claustrophobic bent

    Alfred Hitchcock: "Rear Window" (1954)

    Jeff (James Stewart), a photographer, broke his leg and is confined to a wheelchair, so he can't leave his apartment. His girlfriend Lisa (Grace Kelly) is the only person who visits him. So what to do but look out the window? Hitchcock's classic "Rear Window" is probably the most famous film that keeps its protagonists within their own four walls - but is still full of suspense.

  • Film still Exterminating Angel, three people in a furnished room (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Deserted island or phone booth: Films with a claustrophobic bent

    Luis Bunuel: "The Exterminating Angel" (1962)

    The movie made by the Spanish-born filmmaker Luis Bunuel in Mexico in the early '60s is mysterious. "The Exterminating Angel" shows people at a dinner party who can't leave the premises of the mansion. The reason is unclear. That's what's so perfidious about this Bunuel classic: He challenges the viewers - a philosophical masterpiece.

  • Film still Repulsion, Catherine Deneuve lies on a bed in a room (imago/United Archives)

    Deserted island or phone booth: Films with a claustrophobic bent

    Roman Polanski: "Repulsion" (1965)

    Roman Polanski is another world-famous director who radically reduced the settings for his protagonists. Three years after Bunuel's "Exterminating Angel," "Repulsion" hit the movie theaters. It's a frightening study of a young woman (Catherine Deneuve) who cannot leave her apartment. To a degree, Polanski also leaves the audience in the dark as to why.

  • Film still 12 Angry Men, several people sit around a table (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    Deserted island or phone booth: Films with a claustrophobic bent

    Sydney Lumet: "12 Angry Men" (1957)

    Director Sidney Lumet, on the other hand, presented a compact courtroom drama in his first feature film: A young Puerto Rican is accused of murder; a jury deliberates his fate. The twelve jurors retire to a room they are not allowed to leave. Lumet turns the situation into a minor masterpiece that effectively moves the protagonists closer together.

  • Film still 40 square meters of Germany, a man sits reading a newspaper, a woman is in the foreground (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    Deserted island or phone booth: Films with a claustrophobic bent

    Tevfik Baser : "40 square meters of Germany" (1985)

    This lesser-known film also takes place in a very confined space. The brilliantly successful debut by the Turkish-born German director Tevfik Baser is about a Turkish emigre and his wife in their apartment in Hamburg that becomes a kind of prison for them. The topic has lost none of its relevance.

  • Inside of a space station with astronaut (Koch Media)

    Deserted island or phone booth: Films with a claustrophobic bent

    Duncan Jones: "Moon" (2009)

    In science fiction movies, people often experience claustrophobia, seclusion and isolation far away from home. One of the most effective is "Moon," the debut movie by David Bowie's son Duncan Jones. The story is about a technician who has spent three years all alone in a moon station. It's an incredibly haunting film about spatial confinement.

  • Filmstill Styx, a woman on a sailing boat (trigon-film.org)

    Deserted island or phone booth: Films with a claustrophobic bent

    Wolfgang Fischer: "Styx" (2018)

    Life at sea can be just as lonely as in outer space. Vastness can be confining too. The Atlantic Ocean becomes hell in "Styx," which shows Rike (Susanne Wolff) alone on a failed holiday cruise. Her world has shrunk to a few square meters of boat - frightening.

  • Film Still Cast Away, a man sits on timber on an island (Imago/Prod.DB)

    Deserted island or phone booth: Films with a claustrophobic bent

    Robert Zemickis: "Cast Away" (2000)

    The ocean is omnipresent in this Hollywood movie as well. A castaway on a deserted island, the protagonist is cut off from the world for years. Films of people stranded on islands, often with Daniel Defoe's 1719 novel Robinson Crusoe in mind, show humans thrown back on their own devices. The film starring Tom Hanks was a box office hit.

  • Film still Phone Booth, man in a phone booth (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    Deserted island or phone booth: Films with a claustrophobic bent

    Joel Schumacher: "Phone Booth" (2002)

    Director Joel Schumacher drastically reduced the space his protagonist inhabits to the dimensions of a telephone booth. The plot of the thriller focuses on its main character (Collin Farell), who, threatened by a killer, practically never leaves the booth throughout the film. Clever entertainment, almost a cinematic experiment.

  • Film still Home Alone, boy hiding under a bed(picture-alliance/United Archives)

    Deserted island or phone booth: Films with a claustrophobic bent

    Chris Columbus: "Home Alone" (1990)

    Finally, this confinement classic. "Home Alone" was a worldwide success in 1990: a family goes on vacation and forgets eight-year-old Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) at home. Kevin rediscovers his home as a place where you can do as you please. But then disaster strikes — in the shape of two burglars. The comedy is great fun.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (db)


DW recommends

German Film Awards adapt to coronavirus crisis

Not a gala, but a TV show without an audience: the Lolas, Germany's top film award, will be rewarded in 2020 despite the pandemic. A look at the favorites — and at an insecure industry. (20.04.2020)  

'Systemsprenger' picks up 8 German Film Awards

The film about a troubled child, called "System Crasher" in English, has swept Germany's equivalent of the Oscars. It's 11-year-old lead won best actress. (25.04.2020)  

Related content

Deutschland München Coronavirus Intensivpflege

COVID-19 ICU nurses at their limit 27.04.2020

Many see doctors and other medical staff as the greatest heroes during the coronavirus pandemic. But some of them are reaching their limits, as one nurse reports from the German state of Brandenburg.

Can blood plasma fight coronavirus? 28.04.2020

So far, there are no specific medications or vaccines for COVID-19. But doctors have suggested that blood plasma from former COVID-19 patients could help to cure the disease, as it contains antibodies. That's the idea. But does it work?

Coronavirus - Spanien Barcelona leerer Strand

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism 30.04.2020

The COVID-19 epidemic poses a threat to the everyday life of people worldwide. Travelers are particularly affected, as are people working in tourism. Here are the latest developments.

Advertisement

Film

Deutschland Brings-Konzert im Autokino Porz (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

Drive-in cinemas are booming in Germany amid COVID-19 restrictions

Drive-in movie theaters are experiencing a renaissance in Germany, and not just for films. People flock to church services and concerts there, too, both banned in times of the coronavirus pandemic.  

Books

Achille Mbembe Historiker und Philosoph aus Kamerun (DW/Stefan Möhl)

Why Achille Mbembe was accused of anti-Semitism

The renowned African thinker Achille Mbembe has been accused of relativizing the Holocaust — and his case has launched a larger debate on freedom of expression and criticism of the state of Israel in Germany.  

Music

Katharina Wagner (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Armer)

Bayreuth Festival without Katharina Wagner

This season having already been cancelled, now festival director Katharina Wagner is forced to stay away from work – for health reasons. What does this mean for Bayreuth?  

Arts

Kunststätte Bossard (picture-alliance/Dumont Bildarchiv)

Controversial concept for museum changed?

A planned museum seemingly dedicated to an artist supporting Hitler triggered criticism. The project promoters claim it will rather focus on regional art. A politician involved in the decision process reveals his doubts.  

Digital Culture

BdTD | Deutschland | Coronavirus · zu Hause bleiben (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Coronavirus: The best visualizations to understand why social distancing matters

It might be difficult for some people, especially children, to understand why we all of a sudden have to isolate. A look at some of the online content that can help explain why it's key.  

Lifestyle

Coronavirus Graffiti in London (picture-alliance/Photoshot/H. Yan)

Getting creative with face masks

As Germany and many other places in the world get used to wearing masks in public spaces, here are a few creative takes on the protective face covering.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  