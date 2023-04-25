  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
ConflictsRomania

Drifting Black Sea mines put fishermen at risk

Fanny Facsar
1 hour ago

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of being responsible for mines now drifting through the Black Sea. Nearby countries, like Romania, are monitoring their waters to defuse them. But fishermen now go about their work fearing for their lives.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QbyW
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A soldier looks out over the top of a snow-covered trench in Ukraine

Meeting Ukrainian citizen soldiers in the Donbas

Conflicts2 hours ago05:41 min
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Sudan Khartoum Kämpfe

Violence in Sudan and the West's dilemma

Violence in Sudan and the West's dilemma

Politics14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A PDF soldier watching a military base through the scope of his roger sniper rifle

Myanmar: Can a disunited opposition challenge the army?

Myanmar: Can a disunited opposition challenge the army?

Politics23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Erdogan's supporters holding up his picture in Germany

Why many Turks in Germany still for vote for Erdogan

Why many Turks in Germany still for vote for Erdogan

Politics2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Women sorting produce at a production line

The price of Spain's cheap produce

The price of Spain's cheap produce

Business21 hours ago05:36 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Adnan Al Mousa Alfermli riding his handbike

Syrian refugee aims for Paralympic glory

Syrian refugee aims for Paralympic glory

SportsApril 25, 202301:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

A man on the ground faced by a bull

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

Society19 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

A car drives down a road near farmland in Lobos, Argentina

Argentina's future beyond agriculture

Argentina's future beyond agriculture

Business22 hours ago02:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage