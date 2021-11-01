'Dreyfus Drei': Film uncovers a lost German-Jewish past

For the Sydney-raised artist Ella Dreyfus, a veil of silence lay over her family during her childhood.

"I grew up with a large Jewish family on my mother's side, who'd escaped from the pogroms in Vilna in the early 20th Century and prospered in Australia," she told DW. "But on my father's side there was not one close relative alive, nor did he tell us anything about his German background."

For a long time, Dreyfus knew very little about her German-Jewish family history. But in the documentary Dreyfus Drei (Dreyfus Three), she has ventured into the past in search of her own identity.

In the process, she has created a document on the Dreyfus family to mark 1700 Years of Jewish Life in Germany, and which premiered on October 29 in Berlin.

Storytelling items behind 1,700 years of German-Jewish history An antique oil lamp One of the oldest items of the exhibition "Shared History" is this oil lamp from the 4th century decorated with a depiction of a menorah A menorah is a lampstand for seven lamps and one of the most important symbols of Judaism. This oil lamp was found in the western German city of Trier, but the motive suggests it was produced elsewhere, probably in Carthage, an ancient city in Northern Africa.

Storytelling items behind 1,700 years of German-Jewish history Earring from the Middle Ages In the Middle Ages, the Rhineland was famous all over Europe for its goldsmiths. Historical testimonies and archaeological finds show that Jews and Christians alike were masters of the art. This earring was found in 2011 during an excavation in Cologne.The aim of the excavation was to secure and document the material remains of Jewish life in the city.

Storytelling items behind 1,700 years of German-Jewish history Moses Mendelssohn's glasses This pair of spectacles belonged to Jewish philosopher Moses Mendelssohn. In the 18th century, he paved the way for Jewish Enlightenment and made a case for a dialogue between Christianity and Judaism. His friend Gotthold Ephraim Lessing paid a masterly tribute to Mendelssohn's views in his drama "Nathan the Wise."

Storytelling items behind 1,700 years of German-Jewish history Heinrich Heine's quill The famous poet and writer was born into a Jewish family. After his law studies however, he converted to Christianity to improve his chances of finding a job. Later, he would regret his decision: "I am hated alike by Jew and Christian," he wrote. "I regret very deeply that I had myself baptized." Even today, Heine is a controversial figure in Israel because of his decision.

Storytelling items behind 1,700 years of German-Jewish history Healing potion This miracle cure for syphilis, called Salvarsan, was a milestone in medical research and one of the achievements of the Jewish chemist Paul Ehrlich. He was one of the first to use modern equipment like test tubes. Despite facing resentment and discrimination for being a Jew, he became a successful scientist and was honored with the Nobel Prize in 1908.

Storytelling items behind 1,700 years of German-Jewish history A Jewish war hero Around 100,000 German Jews fought in World War I, including sailor Max Haller, who voluntarily joined the submarine fleet in 1915. He was awarded the Iron Cross for his service. Later, he started a business. On April 1, 1933, when Nazis boycotted Jewish institutions, he put up his medals for display on his shop window — and his shop was largely left untouched.

Storytelling items behind 1,700 years of German-Jewish history The Simson swallow In former East Germany, the so-called "Simson-Schwalbe" or the Simson Swallow was legendary and sold over a million models. But the story behind the moped is less known: Simson was the name of the Jewish brothers who founded the company in 1856. Later, the firm was confiscated by the Nazis, and they had to flee. The company was never returned to the Simsons' heirs, who got compensation instead.

Storytelling items behind 1,700 years of German-Jewish history Virtual exhibition: A new object every week Altogether, 58 such objects are displayed on the "Shared History Project" website. The project was created by the Leo Black Institute in New York and Berlin. Starting February 28, a new object will be selected every week and explained to the public in the virtual gallery. Exhibits include archaeological finds, paintings and also projects like the Stumbling Blocks, commemorating Holocaust victims. Author: Maria John Sánchez



Dreyfus brothers escaped to Australia

The film's starting point is the escape of brothers Richard and George Dreyfus — Ella's father and uncle — from Germany in May 1939, a few months before Germany's invasion of Poland that triggered World War II.

For Jewish people, life in Germany had become impossible at that point. They were persecuted and their livelihoods had been destroyed.

On a British Kindertransport ship that rescued mostly Jewish children from Europe, the Dreyfus brothers were taken to Melbourne, Australia. Unlike most of these children, who never saw their parents again and who were the only ones in their family to survive, the Dreyfus siblings were lucky. Their parents Hilde and Alfred were also able to escape to Australia in 1940.

Ella Dreyfus's father Richard found his footing in Jewish traditions and rituals in his new homeland of Australia. However, he never spoke about his childhood in the German cities of Wuppertal and Berlin.

"My father didn't tell us anything about his German heritage," Dreyfus said. "We had no family stories, no handed-down recipes or children's songs, no photos, and certainly no access to his earlier life in Wuppertal or Berlin."

"I suppose I gave up asking him in my twenties and accepted his silence, with sadness," she recalls. It wasn't until she went to school that she learned about the crimes of the Nazi regime in Germany and the persecution and murder of European Jews.

Ella Dreyfus sets out across Berlin in search of a dark past

Intergenerational trauma of the Holocaust

After the death of her father Richard in 1998, the thought of traveling to Germany occurred to Ella Dreyfus.

"While he was alive I stayed away, unconsciously protecting him perhaps? All the Australians I knew, Jews and non-Jews, traveled to Europe frequently, but not me," she explained.

Due to the generational trauma of the Holocaust and her father's silence, she says she developed a fear of everything German. At times, she struggled with nightmares about the Holocaust.

Eventually, she was able to overcome her fear. She has traveled to Germany several times, and has recently spent three months in the country. But the trip was fraught with challenges.

"During the daytime when I'm in Germany I sometimes experience moments of inexplicable terror that shudder through my body," she said. Even the tone of a person's voice, or a train on a track, can trigger moments of panic.

The realizations she made during her research were also painful. Dreyfus learned, for example, that her great-grandparents had been murdered in the Nazi concentration camps.

Then, during a visit to the Deportation of Jews Memorial at the Wiesbaden main train station — from where her great-grandparents were deported — she had "a sad and powerful experience."

A painting on the wall is based on a well-known photo series documenting the deportations — in one, her uncle George was able to identify his grandfather and take it to Australia to "show his mother proof of the fate of her own father."

Unfortunately, however, groups of teenagers were drinking alcohol, smoking and skateboarding at the site during her visit. "I was gutted," she said.

"One action the film crew and I witnessed, proved they were oblivious to the site they were standing in," said Dreyfus, explaining that one teenage girl had used part of the memorial structure as a place to urinate.

"This young woman found a private place to relieve herself, inside a Holocaust memorial site."

Building bridges with art

Dreyfus herself has tried to reclaim these places, along with her Jewish identity, as she's traveled around the country and displayed her colorful letter art installations.

"My aim is to bring our families' names and Jewish affiliation back to Germany, to claim back our rightful territory in places they were annihilated, by installing phrases such as 'Mein Name ist Paula' or 'Wir sind Juden,'" she explained.

Her artworks are driven by a "strong desire to build bridges between the traumatic past of European Jews and striving to form new affective encounters for audiences through contemporary art practices," said Dreyfus, who is also a lecturer at the National Art School in Sydney.

The film also aims to provide a dialogue for subsequent generations to consciously confront their inherited traumas and encourage them to rediscover their Jewish lives in Germany as well, Dreyfus said.

Finding inspiration on return to Berlin

This is the central theme of Dreyfus Drei: a documentary that portrays Ella, her uncle George Dreyfus and his son Jonathan as they each attempt to reclaim a part of their identity by returning to Germany.

Unlike his brother Richard, George Dreyfus developed a relationship with the country of his birth despite the childhood trauma.

The composer returned to Germany again and again from 1955 to study and perform music. Only ten years after the end of the war, he was among the first Jews to return from exile.

"He immersed himself in European music and culture, kept his language, made contacts and gave concerts," says Ella Dreyfus.

His son Jonathan grew up in Melbourne but now lives permanently in Berlin and works as a musician and composer. Like Ella, her cousin has dual citizenship in Australia and Germany — and doesn't have to choose one identity over the other, despite the past.

Dreyfus Drei premiered in Berlin on October 29, 2021. The documentary was made as part of the festival year, 1700 Years of Jewish Life in Germany.