Dresden: Neo-Nazi march mars remembrance of World War II bombing

Senior officials and representatives of the German War Graves Commission gathered on Sunday to commemorate the victims of the Allied bombing raids on the city of Dresden.

The bombardment, which took place on February 13 and 14, 1945, resulted in the deaths of up to 25,000 people.

According to police, Sunday's ceremony at the Heide cemetery, where most of the dead from the air raids are buried, passed by without problems, but near Dresden's Old Town, hundreds of neo-Nazis came together for a "commemoration in honor of the Dresden war dead."

The bombing of Dresden Bombing raids Two hundred and forty-five British Avro Lancaster bombers set course from England to Dresden, in eastern Germany, on February 13, 1945. At 9:45 p.m sirens wailed through the frosty night air, and horror rained down on the city.

The bombing of Dresden Total war The Allies dropped about 250 firebombs, 3,000 demolition bombs and 400,000 incendiary bombs on Dresden, thus destroying the baroque city of 630,000 inhabitants.

The bombing of Dresden A city on fire Within 23 minutes the city was covered by a carpet of bombs. The historic center burnt to the ground. A second wave of British bombers and a US attack the following day with more than 300 bombs razed large portions of the city. About 25,000 people died.

The bombing of Dresden Women clean up the rubble The Dresden Cathedral, one of the largest Catholic churches in Saxony, was badly destroyed during the attack. It was built at almost the same time as the world-famous Protestant Church of our Lady, or Frauenkirche, which is located just 300 meters (1,000 feet) away. After the bombing, women removed the rubble while the men were off at war.

The bombing of Dresden Memorial for the destroyed city Dresden's baroque Frauenkirche collapsed following the bombardment. The church stood in ruins in the city center until 1993 as a reminder of the destruction of war. Then it was rebuilt with public funds and donations. A British blacksmith, whose father had participated in the bombing attack as a pilot, rebuilt the tower cross to the original.

The bombing of Dresden Landmark in new splendor From 1994 to 2005, the Frauenkirche was rebuilt, thanks largely to donations from all over the world. The total construction costs amounted to €180 million, two-thirds of which were donated. The baroque quarter around the 91-meter church has experienced a revival as a new tourist destination in Saxony's state capital.

The bombing of Dresden A baroque beauty Today Dresden is once again considered one of the most beautiful cities in Germany. With its baroque facades and picturesque location on the Elbe River, the city attracts tourists from Europe and beyond. Nearly 550,000 people call the city home.

The bombing of Dresden Debate about memory In the extremist scene, the anniversary of Dresden's bombing has been used for propaganda purposes. Phrases such as "holocaust by bombing" present Germans as the victims while glossing over the country's war guilt. For years, neo-Nazis have marched through the streets on February 13 with torches and banners. Confrontations between neo-Nazis and counterdemonstrators are frequent.

The bombing of Dresden The 75th anniversary Conflicts are expected this year. Right-wing extremist groups, the nationalist Alternative for Germany party and initiatives such as Dresden Nazifrei (Nazi-Free Dresden) have all registered protests. About 11,000 demonstrators are likely to join the annual human chain against neo-Nazis. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will speak at the central commemoration event at the Palace of Culture. Author: Peter Hille, Helena Kaschel



Bombings came as war was entering final stages

Dresden Mayor Dirk Hilbert and representatives of the state of Saxony, of which the baroque city is the capital, remembered the dead in a traditional ceremony at the cemetery, which is located in the northeast of the inner city.

"With regard to the destruction of Dresden, we must not only look at 1945, but must broaden our perspective to the time between 1933 and 1945," Hilbert said in his address.

"In remembering, we must face up to the complexity of a simultaneously divisive and unifying history, an infinitely complex one, precisely because of the current political situation in our city, in our country and in Europe."

Among those in attendance were Vice President of the State Parliament Andrea Dombois, Minister for Culture and Tourism in Saxony Barbara Klepsch and the state's Education Minister Christian Piwarz.

Neo-Nazis gather to the sound of Wagner

Just over the river and less than three kilometers from the commemoration, around 750 neo-Nazis gathered on Sunday morning, holding banners to "remember Dresden's war dead."

The participants of the procession proceeded to walk into the city center to the sound of Richard Wagner's music.

The German, whose known antisemitic views have drawn widespread criticism, was Adolf Hitler's favorite composer.

At the Zwinger Palace, hundreds of counter-protesters loudly opposed the far-right "silent march," which was accompanied by shouts of "Nazis out."

A helicopter hovered over Dresden's Old Town, while a water cannon and an evacuation tank remained on standby.

The neo-Nazis declared the procession a silent march, but several counter-demonstrations aimed to disrupt their intentions

Right-wing extremists accuse Allies of committing a war crime

Several events were staged in Dresden on Sunday to mark 77 years since the city was destroyed by Allied bombing and the ensuing fire that tore through the city, destroying its famous Frauenkirche.

With commemoration events scaled-down due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, this year's occasion resumed with more people in attendance, most visibly with a traditional human chain — a sign for peace and reconciliation.

A renewed appropriation of the anniversary by right-wing extremists has been ongoing over the past few years.

The extremists have used the moment to accuse the Allies of committing a war crime and to argue that Germans also suffered during the war.

Watch video 03:25 Bombing of Dresden: A survivor looks back 75 years later

Almost 4,000 tons of explosives decimated the city

Dresden was decimated by the series of four air raids over a two-day period, during which British and US air forces dropped more than 3,900 tons of explosives.

The heavy use of various incendiary bombs led to a firestorm in the city, a phenomenon more typically seen in nature when a fire becomes so large it creates and sustains its own wind systems, sucking in more oxygen and facilitating its own spread.

jsi/sms (dpa, AFP, epd)