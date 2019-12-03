Dresden museum heist jewelry reportedly offered for sale

Two pieces of jewelry that were stolen from a museum in the eastern German city of Dresden in November have been offered for sale, an Israeli security firm said on Friday.

The pieces were part of several jewelry sets that were stolen in a heist at Dresden's Grünes Gewölbe, or Green Vault, in late November.

Security firm CGI Group said that it was contacted by individuals claiming to have two of the stolen jewels; they apparently want to sell them for €9 million ($10 million).

The two jewels in question were the Dresden White Diamond and the breast star of the Polish Order of the White Eagle (pictured above), CGI Group chief executive Zvika Nave was reported as saying by German news agency dpa.

"All information was shared in real time with Dresden state prosecutors," Nave said.

CGI Group said that the suspects communicated via email and demanded payment in Bitcoin. The suspects also claimed that they'd used various encryption techniques to make the emails difficult to track.

The firm also claimed that it was hired by the museum to find the stolen jewelry and review the museum's security measures.

The most spectacular art robberies in history Breaking into one of the world's oldest museums The Green Vault in Dresden's Royal Palace is one of the most famous treasure chambers of Europe. Early in the morning of November 25, burglars broke into the museum and stole three sets of jewelry from the early 18th century. The works made up of diamond, ruby and emerald gems are seen as "priceless." German newspaper Bild called it "probably the biggest art theft since World War II."

The most spectacular art robberies in history When Mona Lisa's smile disappeared The world's most famous portrait, Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," was stolen in 1911. A young Italian named Vincenzo Peruggia took the painting from the Louvre in Paris. Dressed as a member of the museum staff, he was able to hide the relatively small painting under his work coat. It reappeared in 1913 after an art dealer alerted the police.

The most spectacular art robberies in history The world's most frequently stolen painting Rembrandt's portrait of "Jacques III de Gheyn" wasn't stolen from Britain's Dulwich Picture Gallery just once, but four times, namely in 1966, 1973, 1981 and 1986. That's why it came to be nicknamed the "Takeaway Rembrandt." Fortunately the painting has been recovered after each theft.

The most spectacular art robberies in history Art robbery in Boston remains a mystery The burglary of 13 paintings from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum stirred international attention in 1990. Two men disguised as policemen broke into the building and removed the paintings, among them Edouard Manet's "Chez Tortoni" and Jan Vermeer's "Concert" (pictured). The empty picture frames are still hanging on the walls.

The most spectacular art robberies in history Spectacular Van Gogh theft In 1991, a man managed to lock himself into a bathroom in the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam — unnoticed. With the help of a warden, he removed a total of 20 paintings, among them the Dutch painter's "Self-Portrait with Easel." However, police were able to recover the works from the getaway car just one hour later. The thieves were caught a few months later.

The most spectacular art robberies in history Da Vinci disappeared for years "Madonna of the Yarnwinder" by Leonardo da Vinci, valued at €70 million ($76 million), was stolen from a Scottish castle in 2003. Two thieves who entered an exhibition as tourists overpowered the security guard at Drumlanrig Castle and fled with the precious artwork. It remained lost for years until it was discovered during a raid in Glasgow in 2007.

The most spectacular art robberies in history Armed assault on the Munch Museum Two paintings by expressionist Edvard Munch, "The Scream" and "Madonna," were stolen in Oslo in 2004. Two armed robbers invaded the Munch Museum and, witnessed by numerous visitors, ripped the paintings from the wall. Police were able to retrieve the two famous paintings. However, "The Scream" was damaged so badly during the incident that it could never be fully restored.

The most spectacular art robberies in history Europe's biggest art burglary In 2008, armed thieves pilfered four paintings amounting to a total value of 180 million Swiss francs (€156 million, $182 million) from the collection Bührle in Zurich. "The Boy in the Red Vest" by Paul Cézanne, "Ludovic Lepic and His Daughters" by Edgar Degas, "Blossoming Chestnut Branches" by Vincent van Gogh, and "Poppy Field Near Vétheuil" by Claude Monet (pictured) all resurfaced later on.

The most spectacular art robberies in history Theft of a 100-kilo gold coin in Berlin In March 2017, a huge gold coin weighing 100 kilos was stolen from Berlin's Bode Museum. Just its sheer material value alone amounts to four million dollars. It is believed that the thieves found their way into the building through a window. The "Big Maple Leaf" coin originated in Canada. It is 53 cm high and 3 cm thick. On the front side, it bears an image of Queen Elizabeth II. Author: Ines Eisele (ad)



Read more: Art theft: 'There is always a risk for museums'

Museum voices skepticism

The state body in charge of Dresden's Green Vault museum treated the security firm's claims with caution.

"The company also did not establish contact with us," said Stephan Adam, the spokesman for the Dresden State Art Collections (SKD).

The SKD said that it had no information regarding the offer to purchase the jewels. They also stressed that CGI Group had not been contacted to carry out investigations into the theft.

The statements appeared to contradict the security firm's claims that it was working with local authorities.

Dresden's prosecutor's office said that it was still looking into the information.

Shocking heist

In the weeks since the robbery, authorities have been hunting down leads but have not yet recovered any of the jewels.

In the early hours of November 25, two thieves broke a window and entered Dresden's Green Vault museum.

The suspects then used an ax to break into display cases in the jewel room — snagging three sets of jewelry that contained an estimated 100 pieces. The whole heist lasted just minutes before the suspects took off in a car.

The robbery of one of Europe's largest treasure collections made international headlines and no jewels have yet been recovered.

rs/msh (AFP, dpa)

