Dresden jewelry heist: Thieves are still at large

The Castles Association whose listings include 10,000 intact historic buildings across Germany said Monday's daring heist in Dresden made clear that "all must done" to safeguard exhibits held in them.

Dresden had highlighted the need for security, said the association based at Braubach, overlooking the Rhine river.

Berlin auction house expert Diandra Donecker told DW an added risk was that the unidentified thieves might "melt the precious metal settings" and sell the gemstones separately, ruining them forever.

"We are all so afraid the pieces will be destroyed, because their cultural heritage would then be lost forever,” said Donecker, a partner at Grisebach Auction House, referring to information to be gleaned from intact items.

Before dawn on Monday, at least two thieves entered Dresden's vault, despite barred windows and video surveillance, broke a glass display case, and took three sets of 18th century jewelry.

Other vitrines seem 'untouched'

Waiting for police to complete forensic examination at the crime scene, vault director Dirk Syndram said from a photo it appeared another seven display vitrines had been left untouched. Police released pictures of some of the stolen items on Twitter.

"I've seen a photo that shows that not all is missing," said Syndram, who on Monday described the jewelry stolen as a "kind of world heritage."

The museum, founded from 1723 by Saxony elector Augustus the Strong — a rival of France's Louis XIV — and damaged in World War II, was used after its 2006 restoration by Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2010 to host then-US president Barack Obama.

Michael Kretschmer, premier of Saxony — once part of communist East Germany — said his state could not be understood "without the Green Vault," part of Saxony's State Art Collections.

Items anchored with stitches

The collections' general director Marion Ackermann told German ZDF public television "the perpetrators could not take everything because all objects were individually attached" with stitches in mounting fabric.

A 20-strong police special team had been examining 32 seconds of surveillance video footage showing two intruders who used an axe to smash the cabinet's glass, reported Deutschlandfunk public radio.

"The theft of items which make up our identity as a nation of culture strikes at our hearts," said Germany's minister for culture and media, Monika Grütters.

Concern for artifacts, Nebra Sky Disc

Monday's Dresden theft had left the museum world in shock, said Alfred Reichenberger, regional archaeologist in neighboring Saxony-Anhalt state whose treasures include the Nebra Sky Disc.

The Bronze Age disc, depicting the heavens, is due to be lent by Halle's Prehistory Museum, where Reichenberger is based, for a stay in London in 2021.

ipj/ng (epd, dpa, AFP)