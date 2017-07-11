Dresden jewel heist: Police nab 5th suspect

The suspect, arrested in Berlin's Neukölln precinct, was sent to magistrates in Dresden, where priceless jewels were stolen from the historic Green Vault Museum in 2019.

The 22-year-old had eluded police raids in the German capital in November and December. Four suspects had been arrested in those raids, including the man's twin brother.

Authorities believe the Berlin-based Remmo clan was behind the Dresden heist and had sought the latest suspect on an international warrant.

Back on display: the elaborate pilfered cabinet in Dresden's Green Vault

Burglars raided the Green Vault on November 25, 2019, seizing diamond-studded relics such as broaches, epaulettes, and an elaborately decorated sword in a heist that drew international attention.

The vault's repaired cabinet was put back on display last month but still missing its historic items.

"The gaps are visible and very painful to see," remarked vault director Dirk Syndram.

Watch video 03:45 German jewelry heist suspect arrested — Thomas Sparrow reports

Joint Berlin-Saxony operation

Monday's arrest of the latest suspect was led by federal detectives, assisted by police squads from Berlin and Dresden, 165 kilometers (102 miles) away.

State prosecutors said they also seized a mobile telephone and items of clothing.

Still being sought are four further men who were recorded on video footage as they scrutinized the Green Vault's contents before the 2019 robbery.

The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault A treasure chest robbed The unique jewel sets were the special attraction of the Green Vault. Among the stolen pieces are the diamond jewelry of former Saxon queens, a military star of the Polish Order of the White Eagle, and a diamond-encrusted sword. They were kept in display cases that the thieves broke into in November 2019.

The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault Star of the Order of the White Eagle The ornate breast star was made in 1746-49 by goldsmith Jean Jacques Pallard using diamonds, rubies, gold and silver. Receiving the star was a rare honor: By the time Saxon Elector and King of Poland Augustus II the Strong died in 1733, he had appointed only 40 Knights to the Order of the White Eagle.

The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault A fancy hair decoration An aigrette is a type of hair ornament. This piece, a stolen item from the collection in Dresden, was designed in the shape of a sun. It was made at some point between 1782 and 1807 and belongs to the collection of brilliant jewelry owned by the former queens of Saxony. It consists of 127 diamonds and is constructed of silver.

The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault Not your average sword This over-the-top sword hilt was designed by several jewelers in the 18th century. It consists of nine larger diamonds and 770 smaller ones, as well as a number of silver, gold, steel and velvet elements. What happened to it after the theft is anyone's guess.

The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault A sign of wealth in the Baroque period Saxony's ruler Augustus II the Strong (1670-1733) wanted to create artistic gesamtkunstwerk, mixed artistic forms, in Dresden during his reign. Between 1723 and 1730, he had a Baroque building erected to express his vision of wealth and power. This palace, now the Green Vault museum, reflects this opulent vision and to this day remains full of significant works of art and valuable jewels.

The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault Time traveling in the White Silver Room The White Silver Room is one of eight chambers that comprise the Green Vault. Visiting the collection is like traveling back in time to the Baroque era, as one browses the 3,000 objects in the collection. The Green Vault opened to the public as early as 1724. Visitors were only allowed to enter in small groups and, according to the king's wish, "with clean clothing."

The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault August the Strong: Patron of the arts and lover of excess Augustus II the Strong had his Dresden residence expanded according to the French model. He held court in the style of Louis XIV, depleting Saxony's finances in the process. The coat of arms of the elector of Saxony can still be found in the ornate building. Author: Sabine Oelze



ipj/nm (epd, dpa)