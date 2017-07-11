 Dresden jewel heist: Police nab 5th suspect | News | DW | 18.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Dresden jewel heist: Police nab 5th suspect

German police raided a Berlin apartment, catching the 22-year-old who had been wanted internationally since a major jewelry heist at Dresden's Green Vault in 2019.

Police making arrests of Green Vault heist suspects

Berlin, November 2020: Police making arrests of Green Vault heist suspects

The suspect, arrested in Berlin's Neukölln precinct, was sent to magistrates in Dresden, where priceless jewels were stolen from the historic Green Vault Museum in 2019. 

The 22-year-old had eluded police raids in the German capital in November and December. Four suspects had been arrested in those raids, including the man's twin brother.

Authorities believe the Berlin-based Remmo clan was behind the Dresden heist and had sought the latest suspect on an international warrant.

A woman visitor examines the cabinet in Dresden's jewelry room

Back on display: the elaborate pilfered cabinet in Dresden's Green Vault

Burglars raided the Green Vault on November 25, 2019, seizing diamond-studded relics such as broaches, epaulettes, and an elaborately decorated sword in a heist that drew international attention

The vault's repaired cabinet was put back on display last month but still missing its historic items.

"The gaps are visible and very painful to see," remarked vault director Dirk Syndram.

Watch video 03:45

German jewelry heist suspect arrested — Thomas Sparrow reports

Joint Berlin-Saxony operation

Monday's arrest of the latest suspect was led by federal detectives, assisted by police squads from Berlin and Dresden, 165 kilometers (102 miles) away.

State prosecutors said they also seized a mobile telephone and items of clothing.

Still being sought are four further men who were recorded on video footage as they scrutinized the Green Vault's contents before the 2019 robbery. 

  • Images of stolen items, including a breast star, sword, diamond-covered ribbon and other jewels

    The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault

    A treasure chest robbed

    The unique jewel sets were the special attraction of the Green Vault. Among the stolen pieces are the diamond jewelry of former Saxon queens, a military star of the Polish Order of the White Eagle, and a diamond-encrusted sword. They were kept in display cases that the thieves broke into in November 2019.

  • Breast star of the Order of the White Eagle made of diamonds, rubies, gold and silver

    The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault

    Star of the Order of the White Eagle

    The ornate breast star was made in 1746-49 by goldsmith Jean Jacques Pallard using diamonds, rubies, gold and silver. Receiving the star was a rare honor: By the time Saxon Elector and King of Poland Augustus II the Strong died in 1733, he had appointed only 40 Knights to the Order of the White Eagle.

  • A circular hair decoration in the shape of a circle covered in diamonds and made of silver

    The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault

    A fancy hair decoration

    An aigrette is a type of hair ornament. This piece, a stolen item from the collection in Dresden, was designed in the shape of a sun. It was made at some point between 1782 and 1807 and belongs to the collection of brilliant jewelry owned by the former queens of Saxony. It consists of 127 diamonds and is constructed of silver.

  • A sword with a jewel-covered hilt

    The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault

    Not your average sword

    This over-the-top sword hilt was designed by several jewelers in the 18th century. It consists of nine larger diamonds and 770 smaller ones, as well as a number of silver, gold, steel and velvet elements. What happened to it after the theft is anyone's guess.

  • A woman stands in front of a display case in the Jewel Room of the historic Green Vault, which is decorated opulently

    The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault

    A sign of wealth in the Baroque period

    Saxony's ruler Augustus II the Strong (1670-1733) wanted to create artistic gesamtkunstwerk, mixed artistic forms, in Dresden during his reign. Between 1723 and 1730, he had a Baroque building erected to express his vision of wealth and power. This palace, now the Green Vault museum, reflects this opulent vision and to this day remains full of significant works of art and valuable jewels.

  • The ornate White Silver Room of the Green Vault, with black and white checkered flooring and ornate mirrors and artwork hanging on the walls (Foto: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB)

    The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault

    Time traveling in the White Silver Room

    The White Silver Room is one of eight chambers that comprise the Green Vault. Visiting the collection is like traveling back in time to the Baroque era, as one browses the 3,000 objects in the collection. The Green Vault opened to the public as early as 1724. Visitors were only allowed to enter in small groups and, according to the king's wish, "with clean clothing."

  • The ornate emblem of the Elector of Saxony on the golden ceiling of a hall in the Green Vault

    The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault

    August the Strong: Patron of the arts and lover of excess

    Augustus II the Strong had his Dresden residence expanded according to the French model. He held court in the style of Louis XIV, depleting Saxony's finances in the process. The coat of arms of the elector of Saxony can still be found in the ornate building.

    Author: Sabine Oelze


ipj/nm (epd, dpa)

DW recommends

What happens to lost or stolen art?

In light of the arrests related to jewelry stolen from a Dresden museum, experts discuss what might have happened to the jewels — and why museums often lack insurance.  

Dresden marks 76 years since World War II bombing

The ceremony was scaled-down this year due to COVID-19. Günther Ulbricht, who survived the blitz despite being buried under rubble, urged people to remember peace is never guaranteed.  

Audios and videos on the topic

The Dresden State Art Collections  

Advertisement